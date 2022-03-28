Historic Nauchandi fair begins in UP’s Meerut
The historic Nauchandi mela (fair), a symbol of communal harmony and believed to be several hundred years old, was inaugurated on Monday.
The fair, that starts from second Sunday after Holi is being organised after a break of two years due to Covid-19.
Meerut divisional commissioner Surendra Singh and inspector general, Meerut range, Praveen Kumar, district magistrate K Balaji and senior superintendent of police Prabhakar Choudhary inaugurated the fair after performing prayers at the Navchandi temple and offering ‘chadar’ at a popular local shrine.
They released colorful balloons to declare the fair open. Cultural programmes were also organised on the occasion.
Locals said that shopkeepers would start visiting the fair here after the ‘numaish (fair)’ in Bulandshahar ends over in next two weeks. The Nauchandi fair was once one of the biggest fairs of northern India.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics