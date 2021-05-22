Hit-and-run: 12-year-old killed by a dumper in Kalyan, driver arrested

A 12-year-old boy died after he was hit-and-run over by a garbage dumper near Gaodevi temple in Kachore village, Kalyan (West), on Saturday. The incident occurred when the victim Amit Dhakad was playing cricket with his friends. The dumper driver has been arrested.

According to the police, the boy was playing in the temple premises when he was hit by the dumper, after which, he fell under the tyre and was run over.

“A group of boys were playing at the temple premises. Amit ran to pick the ball when the dumper that was taking a reverse turn, hit him and ran over him. We have booked the dumper driver and arrested him,” said an officer of Tilaknagar police station.

After the incident, locals rushed Dhakad to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.