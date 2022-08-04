Horse, camel ban: Restriction on animals during Moharram hits owners
The ban on horses and camels during Moharram processions which has been in force in Prayagraj in the last two years will be in place this year too, hitting the livelihood of their owners.
Besides using the animals for other purposes, their owners used to arrive in the city from nearby areas for seasonal earning during Moharram. They used to earn good money by ferrying people, especially children, in Moharram processions.
“Restrictions on horses and camels were imposed two years back as they used to cause disturbance during the procession and could cause injury to a person if they panicked due to poor handling in a crowded place. The ban has simply been retained this year too,” informed a senior district administration official.
In recent meetings with Taziadars and members of Moharram committees, police officials had made it clear that there should be no use of horses and camels in Moharram processions this year too.
Police officials have also prohibited the display of swords, sticks and other weapons in these processions.
Many farmers living in villages in the wetlands of Ganga and Yamuna own camels which they use for carrying crops etc over the vast sands. Besides, there are a large number of horse owners in the city. Many of them use their horses for commercial purposes and in marriages etc.
Mohd Sarwar, a resident of a village in the Puramufti area, said he used to earn up to ₹10,000 during the 10 days of Moharram by ferrying people on his camel. Camels are a rare sight in cities and children are especially passionate for a camel ride, Sarwar claimed.
Another camel owner, Ramsumer, who lives in the trans-Ganga area, said that ferrying people during Moharram processions used to fetch good cash. The extra income was used for feeding the large animal as it consumes much fodder.
Camels and horses also have religious significance and were part of the battle at Karbala. Special ‘duldul’ (horse) processions are also taken out at many places by the Shia community in which horse is decorated and is fed special dishes.
Feroz, a horse owner, said that bookings for horses used to start many days before Moharram in earlier years when horses and camels were allowed in processions. Youths were passionate about riding horses in Moharram processions and used to spend good money. When horses were allowed, a horse owner used to earn ₹5,000 to ₹15,000 each during Moharram, Feroz added.
-
Many HP BJP leaders feeling suffocated, will join Cong soon: Pratibha Singh
Saying that dejected BJP leaders were vying to join the Congress party, Congress committee chief Pratibha Singh said many leaders from the saffron party will be inducted into the party shortly. MLAs Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh, Vikramaditya Singh, and Congress working President Harsh Mahajan were present, while a section of leaders from Theog conspicuous by their absence. “The Congress family is expanding,”she said.
-
Himachal cabinet gives nod to 6% subsidy on apple cartons
With the Sanyukt Kisan Manch firm on gheraoing the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat on August 5 unless their demands presented in a 20-point charter are fulfilled, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet gave ex post facto approval for 6% subsidy on cartons used for packaging fruit in the hill state. Unpacified growers dismissed the move as an eyewash. The umbrella body of 24 farmer unions have now demanded that the ease the formalities required to avail the subsidy.
-
Militants attack police party in Srinagar, no casualty reported
Militants on Wednesday attacked a police party in Allochibagh area of the city, but fled in the face of effective retaliation, police said. Terrorists fired on a vehicle-bound police party in the Allochibagh Bund area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said the police, adding that no injury was reported.
-
Tax evasion: Punjab VB arrests mediator, recovers over ₹21 lakh
Chandigarh: The Punjab vigilance bureau (B) on Friday arrested a main passer (member of gang involved in illegal movement of goods without paying tax) identified as Rajinder Singh Sodhi, aka Lovely, from Ambala and recovered cash from hSodhi'shouse. He was wanted in a case related to causing loss to the state exchequer for evasion of GST in connivance with excise and taxation officers in the state, according to an official statement.
-
Punjab govt extends ‘moong’ procurement date till August 10
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the procurement date of summer moong (green gram) crop on minimum support price till August 10. Divulging details, CM Bhagwant Mann said earlier the procurement of moong crop on MSP in the state was to end on July 31. He said to facilitate the farmers for selling their crop, the state government has decided to extend this procurement season till August 10.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics