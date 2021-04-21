Hospitals in Dombivli and Kalyan face oxygen shortage

With more private hospitals turning into Covid hospitals, there is acute shortage of oxygen in these centres in the Kalyan-Dombivli region.

The civic centres and hospitals have enough oxygen supply, claimed the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

“Although we don’t have excess stock of oxygen cylinders for the civic centres and hospitals, we have need-based supply of oxygen on a day-to-day basis, which is adequate. However, the private hospitals are facing trouble, especially those who have just started treating the Covid patients. They don’t have enough oxygen available,” said Sudhakar Jagtap, deputy commissioner, KDMC.

The civic Covid care centres, dedicated Covid health centres and dedicated Covid hospitals require around 20 tons of oxygen. In KDMC, there are around 80 private hospitals that treat Covid patients.

“The private hospitals require around 30 tons of oxygen daily. However, they are facing shortage. Those hospitals that are treating Covid patients since last year have their own vendors who supply them oxygen while those that have recently started treating the Covid patients are struggling to get the oxygen cylinders on a regular basis,” said Jagtap.

Owner of A and G Private Hospital in Kalyan, Ganesh Pawar, said, “We get the oxygen supply privately and presently we have adequate stock for the existing patients. However, we cannot admit new patients as there is no oxygen for them. Presently, we are treating 40 patients.”

Meanwhile, Kalyan and Dombivli have run out of stock of Remdesivir on Monday. “On Tuesday, we have received stock of about 250 injections and they will be adequate for now. We have, however, placed a request to supply the injections on a regular basis so that there is no shortage,” said Dr Ashwini Patil, medical health officer, KDMC.