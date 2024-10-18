House collapses in Faridabad after cylinder explosion, 4 killed

Gurugram: Four people were killed when their house collapsed following a cylinder blast in Faridabad’s Bhakri village, early on Friday morning, police said, adding that several other family members also suffered minor injuries. Four people were killed when their house collapsed following a cylinder blast in Faridabad’s Bhakri village, early on Friday morning. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

Investigators identified the deceased as Sarjeet Singh (53), his wife Babita Devi (48), their grandson Nakul Kumar (12) and Laxmi Kumari (32), a neighbour. The bodies of the victims were handed over to the family after post-mortem examinations were completed. According to the police, it was the 12-year-old boy’s birthday on Friday.

The incident occurred at about 2:15am when Sarjeet, Babita and Nakul were asleep on the first floor of their house. A gas leak in the room resulted in a massive cylinder explosion that led to the roof of the house collapsing. The family were buried under the debris, police said.

Laxmi, who was sleeping with her son on the roof of the adjacent house, was also hit by the debris from the blast. She was pulled out and taken to a hospital, but she could not be saved, according to the police.

Two cattle were also killed in the explosion, they said.

A senior police official confirmed that a case has been registered under Section 194 of the IPC (negligence with explosive substances) and further investigation is in progress.

According to Bhopal Singh, Sarjeet’s nephew, the village had experienced a power outage shortly before the incident. When the power was restored, it may have triggered a short circuit leading to the explosion due to gas leak from the cylinder, he said.

Locals, along with police and rescue teams, rushed to the scene following the blast. Rescue efforts continued for over an hour before the bodies of the deceased were retrieved from the rubble.

“We have handed over the bodies to the family after post-mortem. The exact cause of the cylinder blast is yet to be determined and investigations are ongoing,” said Vidya Sagar, SHO of Dabua police station.