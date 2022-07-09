House help extorts employer, arrested
The Marine Drive police have arrested a 22-year-old house help who allegedly took advantage of his employer’s neurological disorder in order to blackmail and extort her.
The accused, Sachin Namuna Gupta, 22, who originally hails from Jharkhand’s Mahugaon, was working for past three years as a house maid with the complainant, a 41-year-old medical professional residing in Marine Lines.
The complainant’s wife is suffering from a disorder called in which a patient experiences physical and sensory problems, such as paralysis, numbness, blindness, deafness or seizures for a brief time.
According to the police, the woman has alleged that the accused in May this year, Gupta had clicked a picture by getting close to her when she had an attack. Later, he started blackmailing the woman using the photograph, as he wanted to buy a laptop. He had threatened to upload the photograph on social media and defame her, if the woman failed to give him money to buy a laptop.
Though the woman had stopped talking to Gupta, she had not revealed the episode to her husband. Last week the house help threatened her thrice and demanded money, a police officer said.
On Thursday he even threatened to kill her husband, if she didn’t pay him. Scared, the woman sent him an amount of ₹10,000 via an online payments app, the officer added.
He thereafter repeatedly threatened the woman on Friday also. She then called her husband back home urgently and narrated everything to him. Her husband immediately lodged a complaint with the Marine Drive police station.
The police arrested Gupta in the evening and seized a laptop and mobile phone from his possession. He has been booked under sections 384 (Extortion), 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) of Indian Penal Code.
-
Pool-in sacrifice gaining currency this Bakrid
In a pool-in sacrifice, several people contribute money for a combined sacrifice. Imam Eidgah and senior member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, “People are still reeling under tough times are they are yet to overcome the financial losses incurred during the pandemic. Also, the price of the sacrificial goats has gone up manifold. Hence people this time prefer a pool-in sacrifice as it is economical.”
-
Higher complications among newborns of Covid-infected mothers during Delta wave: Study
The incidence of preterm births, low birth weight, admissions to Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and other adverse outcomes in newborns of mothers infected with Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes Covid-19 were higher during the Delta variant-driven second wave, according to a new multi-institutional study published in the European Journal of Paediatrics on Saturday. The study found that significantly higher neonatal complications were reported in Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
-
Doctor faces arrest over his Facebook post on Hanuman Chalisa
Mumbai: A 41-year-old dental surgeon faces arrest over hhe'sFacebook post regarding Hanuman Chalisa in the wake of communal tension that erupted in the city after Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana raked up Hanuman Chalisa issue. The sessions court recently rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the doctor, who has been booked by the Sakinaka police station for trying to fuel enmity between two religious groups.
-
Six killed in accident in U.P.’s Chitrakoot; CM Yogi announces ex gratia
Six people were killed and two others seriously injured when a speeding loader hit them on Jhansi-Mirzapur national highway in Chitrakoot district on Saturday morning, police said. The victims hailing from Jari village in Banda district had come to attend a marriage ceremony in Rauli Kalayanpur village in Chitrakoot. They were sitting on the roadside when the accident occurred, said Chitrakoot additional superintendent of police Shailendra Rai.
-
Mamata wishes Amartya Sen a speedy recovery after he tests Covid positive
Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen had contracted mild Covid-19, and has completed his quarantine at his residence in Santiniketan in West Bengal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics