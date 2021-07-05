House help held for 35-L valuables theft in Mumbai

Bangur Nagar police have arrested a 32-year-old domestic help for allegedly stealing valuables worth ₹35 lakh from her employer’s house. The police have recovered the stolen items worth ₹19 lakh from the accused, Rajita Mengu.

According to the police, the complainant is a 60-year-old man, who stays with his mother, aged 80, at Goregaon (West). On June 2, when the complainant opened the locker at his home, he found jewellery and gold biscuits worth ₹35 lakh missing, said the police. The complainant then approached the police and registered a case.

“The complainant told us that in April, Mengu had gone to her village in Telangana State but returned to work after a few days,” said senior inspector Sobha Pine from Bangur Nagar police station.

The police said that they questioned Mengu but she did not confess to the crime. So they let her go. After her release, the complainant’s mother, while chatting with Mengu’s son, asked him what they did in their village during the vacation.

“The kid innocently told the complainant’s mother that Mengu bought him and his siblings gold chains,” said an officer from Bangur Nagar police station.

The police then arrested Mengu and questioned her. She then confessed to the theft. The police went to Mengu’s village and recovered valuables worth ₹19 lakh from the jewellers to whom she had sold the gold biscuits. “We have arrested Mengu on the charges of theft,” said assistant inspector Amar Dhenge from the Bangur Nagar police station.