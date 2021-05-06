HP hits new peak with 3,842 Covid cases

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday hit a new peak with 3,842 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the state’s tally to 1,14,787.

The death toll mounted to 1,679 after 32 more patients succumbed to the contagion. As many as 195 fatalities have been recorded in the state in the first five days of the month. In April, 449 people had died of the contagion.

The active cases in the state have crossed the 25,000-mark. There are now 25,902 active cases in the state while recoveries touched 87,151 after 1,480 people recovered.

Record cases in Kangra

Kangra, the most populous district in the state, logged a record 1,292 cases, the highest single-day spike in any district, since the outbreak of the pandemic. The district has recorded 3,954 cases in first five days of May and has 6,872 active cases, the highest in the state.

Solan recorded 683 cases, Sirmaur 416, Shimla 378, Bilaspur 266, Chamba 166, Hamirpur 140, Una 135, Mandi 133, Kullu 120, Kinnaur 78 and Lahaul-Spiti 35.

At 12, the highest fatalities were also recorded in Kangra, while seven people succumbed in Mandi, 5 in Shimla , 2 in Solan and one each in Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Kullu and Una.

Kangra has recorded 21,739 cases so far, followed by Shimla with 16,363 cases and Mandi 16,012. Solan has recorded 14,812 cases, Sirmaur 8,753, Una 7,654, Hamirpur 7,480, Bilaspur 6,662, Kullu 6,262, Chamba 5,078, Lahaul-Spiti 2,036 and Kinnaur 1,934.

State BJP chief tests positive for Covid

State BJP chief Suresh Kashyap has tested positive for Covid. “I got my test for Covid-19 done after mild symptoms and the report turned out to be positive. I have self-isolated and people should not worry as I will soon recover and will be back,” he wrote on Facebook. Kashyap also advised those who came in his contact to isolate themselves and get their tests done.