HP won’t give incentives to 225 docs who got infected on Covid duty: Minister

A total of 728 doctors discharged their duties at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, after the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020 till March 18, 2021, Himachal health minister Rajiv Saizal informed the House on Saturday.

Of these, 205 doctors were deployed at the Special Covid Centre created at IGMC, he said while replying to a question raised by Nachan legislator Vinod Kumar.

He further revealed that a total of 225 doctors got infected with Covid-19 during this period and were sent into home or institutional quarantine as per protocol. However, there was no move to give incentives to the doctors, paramedics and medical staff who tested positive for virus while discharging duties, said Saizal while replying to a supplementary question raised by Naduan legislator Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

Forest clearances

Replying to a question by Dalhousie MLA Asha Kumar, forest minister Rakesh Pathania said during the last two years, up to January 31, 2021, a total of 274 cases of forest clearances under Forest Conservation Act, 1980 have been received from Government of India for various projects.

A sum of ₹7.32 crore is likely to be spent by general administration department and information and public relations department on various events to be organised to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of full statehood in the Financial Year 2020-21, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said in a written reply to a question asked by Congress members Jagat Singh Negi and Vinay Kumar.

The state’s income in the last three financial years was ₹84,187.95 crore while the expenditure was ₹1,17,041 crore, Jai Ram Thakur informed in reply to a question asked by Dalhousie MLA Asha Kumari.