HP records 600% jump in Covid cases, 800% increase in deaths in April alone

Dharamshala There is no sign of the brutal second wave of Covid-19 that continues to ravage the country, dying down soon. Himachal’s caseload is also rocketing upwards, with the small hill state seeing more than 600% rise cases recorded in April; deaths have risen eight times over March.

Himachal recorded 35,682 Covid-19 infections in April which was sevenfold of the 4,960 cases recorded March.

This was also the record one month high in terms of cases reported since last year. The earlier record of one-month high was in November 2020 when 18,459 cases were reported in the state. There were 449 deaths in April, against 53 in March—almost 750% rise. Earlier, the state saw maximum 323 fatalities in November 2020.

RECOVERY RATE DOWN TO BELOW 80%

While new infections have shot up sharply recovery rate plummeted to below 80%. On February 28, the state had only 318 active cases. The second wave hit the state in February end led to exponential rise in active cases. By March 31 the active cases were once again climbed to around 3,000 and April to 18,425. April month saw fivefold increase in Active cases in the state resulting in large scale hospitalization and eventually shortage of beds. The government is once again ramping up the bed-capacity.

Kangra, Solan and Shimla are the three worst hit by the second wave. Kangra, which is also the most populous districts in Himachal, has recorded maximum 8,207 cases in April. Its tally almost doubled from 9,578 in March to 17,785 in April. In March the district clocked 1,121 cases.

Solan is the second on the list with 5,414 cases recorded in one month follow by Shimla which recorded 4,280 infections. In terms of the fatalities also, Kangra is the worst hit district. It recorded a total of 149 fatalities in April while only 18 deaths were reported in March.

Shimla recorded 81 fatalities, Mandi and Una 51 each, Hamirpur 34 and Sirmaur 33.

CASUAL APPROACH TO BE BLAMED: CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has blamed the casual behaviour of people and large gatherings in social functions and weddings for the spike in Covid-19 infections and fatalities. “A large number of fairs, religious gatherings and public events were held in the state since January. People were not wearing masks or following covid-19 protocols, and this resulted in the spike,” chief minister had said. .

On the other hand, people of the state allege that the political rallies during the elections to the Municipal Corporations and local bodies also contributed to the spurt.

The state government has restricted the gatherings in marriages to 20 persons till May 10 and all the other social functions have been banned. The community feasts in marriages is also banned. The schools and colleges will also remain closed while the government offices are functioning five days a week with 50% staff on alternative days.