Human intrusion harming bird haven at Bhondsi forest in Gurugram

Hidden in the rugged folds of the Aravallis just south of Gurugram city lies the Bhondsi forest. This semi-evergreen terrain, with its rocky ledges, dry foliage, and seasonal water bodies, has long served as a safe haven for birds, both resident and migratory. Conservationists are now raising the alarm as mounting human interference threatens to irrevocably harm one of Haryana’s most vibrant birding spots. (HT Archive)

Though not a designated wildlife sanctuary, Bhondsi is a critical ecological corridor that connects fragmented green zones and supports a diverse population of birds — from the flamboyant Indian pitta to the elusive Indian eagle owl — and is home to nearly 46% of Haryana’s bird species.

However, in recent years, this rich landscape has come under siege — not from the real estate industry and accompanying bulldozers, but from a different kind of intrusion: unscrupulous birders who go to any length to get the “perfect photo”, as well as to poachers.

Conservationists are now raising the alarm as mounting human interference threatens to irrevocably harm one of Haryana’s most vibrant birding spots.

Unchecked human interference

In northern India, the nesting season for birds begins in March and continues through the summer. March is also the time that migratory birds from northern countries begin their long journey home, with pit stops at green spaces along the way to rest and recuperate.

Bhondsi in March becomes a hotbed of avian activity, and the forest sees an influx of photographers, hoping to capture birds during their most intimate moments—mating, nesting, feeding chicks.

“Every weekend, there are 15–20 photographers surrounding a single nest. Some even play recorded bird calls to draw them out. This isn’t ethical wildlife photography. It’s stress-inducing for birds—many abandon their nests altogether,” birder Mohit Mehta said.

The sudden descent of photographers also endangers birds like the Indian paradise flycatcher, which nests on the ground around Bhondsi’s temple area. These nests become a magnet for photographers looking for the perfect feeding shot.

Mehta shared accounts of nests destroyed underfoot by eager lensmen chasing their next frame. “This is not photography—it’s harassment. Loving birds means understanding them, not disturbing them at their most vulnerable,” he said.

Rakesh Ahlawat, a birder from Dighal village in Jhajjar who frequently visits Bhondsi, said the forest used to be a place where birds nested undisturbed. “Now it feels like an unregulated photography studio. Birds that are breeding shouldn’t be exposed to this level of human interference,” he said.

Another issue that birds face is that of poaching. One species in particular that has been on the receiving end of poachers is the Indian eagle owl, which nests on rocky ledges or the underbrush. The owl is targeted for illegal trade, owing to superstitious beliefs that associate it with wealth and mysticism.

“One of the nests we were monitoring disappeared within 48 hours. The chick and adults were gone. We found netting material nearby,” a forest official said, on condition of anonymity.

What authorities can do

Birders visiting Bhondsi have urged authorities to install clear and informative signage to protect the nesting birds and their fragile habitat. They’ve recommended that signs explicitly prohibit the use of playback calls, and urge visitors to avoid going near nests, as human presence can lead to nest abandonment.

Haryana forest minister Rao Narbir Singh said he has instructed forest officials to take comprehensive steps to protect the bird habitat.

“In Bhondsi, we will be deploying wildlife teams, including range officers and dedicated forest guards, who will be deployed in rotation to ensure there is no further poaching or netting activity. We have written to the subordinate services board regarding the appointment of 1,000 forest guards, and training for them will begin from July with a three-month module. These trained guards will be deployed across identified hotspots,” he said.

Subhash Yadav, the chief conservator of forests in south Haryana said strict action will be taken against those who violate norms. “We will impose fines and take legal action wherever necessary. Hoardings and information boards will be installed near sensitive nesting zones to alert visitors and prevent any disturbance,” he said.

To manage tourism and reduce pressure on breeding sites, birders have proposed the development of regulated trekking trails that would offer nature experiences while keeping visitors away from nesting zones. They have also pushed for school awareness drives, volunteer-led monitoring, and distribution of leaflets and signboards explaining ethical birding practices.

“We have to replace disruptive curiosity with informed admiration,” said Mehta. “Most photographers aren’t malicious. They just don’t realise the damage they cause.”