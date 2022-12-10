Human Rights Day: Rise above armchair social service, help people seeking justice: Activists

LUCKNOW: Discussions ranged from triple talaq to the harassment of women in Iran over compulsory hijab as social activists and members of All India Muslim Women’s Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) and other bodies met on International Human Rights Day (December 10) at Ambar Masjid in city’s Vrindavan Colony. The convention, held in association with the WorldCharitable Welfare Organisation on Saturday, witnessed activists, social workers, and concerned citizens urging people to advocate for human rights across the world.

Speaking at the event, Shaista Ambar, social activist for women’s rights and AIMWPLB president, said, “Many people fight for justice all throughout their lives. This is when no religion in the world preaches crime and torture.” Ambar, who played a pivotal role in arranging the convention, added, “I urge people to not limit themselves to armchair social service but move out of their homes to help those in need for justice.”

Another prominent speaker at the event, supreme court advocate Ritu Dubey, shared her experiences and pointed out the need to push for women’s rights. Joining the convention virtually, she cited the case of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Iranian woman who died under mysterious circumstances, to raise the issue of crimes against women. Amini died while protesting against the Iranian regime for forcing women to wear hijab.

Dubey also spoke on cases of human trafficking which are still reported from many parts of India. She said, “Human trafficking and forced prostitution is still a menace not only in India but across the globe. Women’s rights are flouted because women, in many cases, are not even aware of their own rights.”

The convention, which was live-streamed on social media by AIMWPLB, concluded with the felicitation of the organisers and special guests who graced the occasion. “Human Rights Day is a very important occasion and should be observed with great seriousness,” Ambar added.

Other prominent people to attend the event were -- Ratna Shukla Anand, director of Awaaz-e-Khwateen, a Delhi-based women’s rights organisation; Reena Tripathi, social worker and general secretary of Indian Citizen Council; and author Sabiha Ahmed; among others.