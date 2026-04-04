Hyderabad, Police have launched a crackdown on artificial mango ripening as the season gathers pace, cautioning citizens against chemically treated fruits and those falsely labelled as "organic". Hyderabad police crack down on artificial mango ripening, warn public

The Goshamahal police searched a warehouse in Chudi Bazar and apprehended a trader allegedly involved in artificially ripening mangoes.

The accused was found using a chemical ripening agent, police said on Saturday.

According to Food Safety and Standards Authority of India guidelines, the use of up to five sachets of a ripening agent per 20 kg of mangoes is permissible. However, the trader was found using six sachets for the same quantity, exceeding the prescribed limit and violating norms.

Police said the excessive use of chemical ripening agents poses serious health risks and alleged that the accused was endangering public health for illegal gain.

During the search, 200 kg of mangoes and several packets and sachets of a ripening agent were also seized.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid purchasing "toxic" mangoes. He also cautioned against buying fruits sold under the "organic" label without proper verification.

"With the onset of summer, mangoes have flooded the markets. However, citizens must not ignore the potential dangers behind these fruits. Driven by profit, some unscrupulous traders are putting public health at risk," he said in a post on 'X'.

Instead of ripening naturally, mangoes are often treated with hazardous chemicals, he said, warning that fruits appearing shiny and uniformly golden may be unsafe for consumption.

Typically, naturally ripened mangoes do not have a uniform colour, while chemically ripened fruits may appear bright yellow on the outside but remain unripe and potentially harmful inside.

Medical experts warn that consuming such fruits can cause immediate health issues, including throat irritation, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. Long-term consumption may lead to serious complications such as nervous system damage and respiratory problems, he added.

Sajjanar said the police are taking strict action against such violations, with the H-FAST unit maintaining close vigil on the sale of adulterated mangoes.

Legal action is being initiated against offenders.

He advised consumers to be cautious of mangoes with unnatural colour, chemical odour or unusual taste.

"If there are abnormal spots on the skin or if the colour changes when washed with baking soda solution, they may be unsafe for consumption," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.