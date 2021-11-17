IAS officer who helmed Bihar prohibition dept back in charge

PATNA

A day after review of prohibition in Bihar, the state government, in a move that reflects its hardening of position against the illegal sale and consumption of liquor, on Wednesday handed the charge of the department of prohibition and excise to K K Pathak, the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who, incidentally, was principal secretary of the same department when the Nitish Kumar government announced total prohibition in the state in April 2016.

Pathak, who returned to Bihar just a couple of days ago from central deputation, has been made the additional chief secretary of the department till further orders, as per the notification issued by the general administration department.

The notification says that additional chief secretary (home) Chaitanya Prasad has been relieved of the additional charge of the department of prohibition and excise.

“I will take charge on Thursday. I returned just a couple of days ago,” Pathak said.

Pathak was the managing director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited while on central deputation.

Bihar has seen over 30 hooch deaths in this month alone.