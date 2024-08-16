I-Day celebrated with fervour in Sangam city

Organisations, educational institutions, political parties and citizens of Sangam city celebrated the 78th Independence Day with fervour on Thursday. A glimpse from an Independence Day celebration in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

UP Jal Shakti minister and minister in-charge for Prayagraj, Swatantra Dev Singh, hoisted the flag at Police Lines. He also visited the archive/picture exhibition highlighting the saga of freedom fighters.

The Minister, as the chief guest, also honoured the family members of freedom fighters, dependents of brave martyrs who received bravery medals, players who have contributed at the international level in various competitions and litterateurs by presenting them with bouquets, angvastram and mementoes.

Besides, Gram Pradhans and Gram Panchayat officials, well-known social workers, theatre artistes who have done excellent work were also honoured. Those honoured included Shailesh Gautam (poet and writer), Anil Gupta aka Annu Bhaiya (social worker), Umesh Chandra Kanaujia (folk singer), Atul Yadav (theatre artist), Nandini Gupta, Aryadev, Pawan Yadav, Ritika Yadav and Renu Yadav (sports persons) among others.

On this occasion, Prayagraj police commissioner Tarun Gaba and district magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal welcomed the minister by presenting him a memento.

The day saw divisional commissioner, Prayagraj, Vijay Vishwas Pant hoisting the national flag at the commissioner’s office. Addressing officers and employees present at the programme organised in Gandhi auditorium, the divisional commissioner said that everyone should discharge their responsibilities with full devotion and honesty and extend their full contribution in taking the country and the state to the highest peak of development.

He said that we all should make our next generation aware of the history of the freedom struggle so that they have full knowledge about the struggle behind this freedom.

Likewise, district magistrate Naveet Singh Chahal, hoisted the national flag on the collectorate premises. After hoisting the flag, the DM garlanded the statue of Shaheed Lal Padamdhar. After this, he garlanded the statue of Bharat Mata in Sangam auditorium and honoured family members of freedom fighters by presenting them ansvastram (shawl) and bouquet.

The day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the North Central Railway (NCR) head office in Prayagraj. The programme started with the flag hoisting by general manager Upendra Chandra Joshi. On this occasion, the general manager inspected the parade of Railway Protection Force, Bharat Scouts and Guides and St John’s Ambulance Brigade. The GM also felicitated 23 railway employees for their remarkable work.

At the headquarters of Central Railway Electrification Organization (CORE)-Prayagraj, Ashok Kumar Verma, general manager, CORE hoisted the national flag and took salute of the RPF guard of

honour. The general manager extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the entire CORE family and the countrymen on this auspicious occasion of Independence Day.

Students and staff at United University and United Institute of Medical Sciences took a pledge to serve the Nation on I-Day. United University, on its Jhalwa campus. A pledge was taken by all the dignitaries, staff members, and students of United University and United Institute of Medical Sciences (UIMS) to serve the nation diligently. Pro– chancellor, Jagdish Gulati, vice-chairman of United Group, Satpal Gulati, vice chancellor of the University, Prof AM Agarwal did the flag

hoisting. Dr Mangal Singh, principal of the UIMS, administered an oath to all the people, to always keep the nation’s interest first and abide by the rules and regulations laid down in the Constitution.

With patriotic fervour and enthusiasm, students of IPEM International School and College showed their love and reverence for the country by zestfully celebrating the occasion. The celebration commenced with the hoisting of the Tricolour by the director and principal, SD Liddle, followed by the singing of the national anthem.

This was followed by a performance of patriotic songs by the school choir and power-packed dance drama performances by the students of all four houses, which showcased their knowledge and understanding of the struggles and achievements of our nation.