IED planted in cop’s car: PSPCL staffer in Ludhiana arrested for helping key suspect avoid cops

A Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) employee landed in police net on Tuesday for helping Yuvraj Sabharwal, the key accused in planting an improvised explosive device (IED) under the car of sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh in Amritsar on August 15.

The accused has been identified as Avi Sethi, a native of Phagwara, who is deputed at PSCPL’s 1912 complaint centre in Gill Road. He is a distant relative to Yuvraj and had not only helped him avoid police, but accompanied him during his stay in the various locations when he was on the run, police said. CIA staff 2 police arrested him near Dugri following a tip-off.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff 2, said that Yuvraj has already been arrested by Punjab Police. He is a native of Amritsar, but he had been living in Dugri at a rented accommodation for the past six months with his pregnant wife.

Police said that Yuvraj had been on the run after police raided his house and Avi had accompanied him during his stay in Phagwara, Ropar, Nawanshehr, Haridwar, Rishikesh and Ajmer. After police arrested Yuvraj, Avi returned to Ludhiana.

Local police have already arrested Bavneet Singh Micky and Harvinder Singh of Jawadi area for providing SIM cards procured using fake Identification proofs to Yuvraj, who had taken them to Amritsar to activate the IED. Amritsar police have arrested Fatehveer Singh, a dismissed police officer, Harpal Singh, Rajinder Babu and Deepak in connection to the case.

Police said Sabharwal is in direct contact with Canada-based gangster Lakhwinder Singh Landa and wanted terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who are the main conspirators behind planting the IED. Avi had reportedly received ₹50,000 online from them.