IED planted under Amritsar cop’s car: Key accused sent to 3 days in police custody

Yuvraj Sabharwal, a key accused in planting an improvised explosive device (IED) under the car of sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh in Amritsar on August 15, was brought by CIA staff-2 of Ludhiana police on production warrant from Amritsar Jail for questioning on Tuesday.

He was produced before a court and remanded to three days in police custody.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge of CIA staff -2, said that Sabharwal had procured four SIM cards using fake identification proofs with the help of Bavneet Singh Micky and Harvinder Singh of Jawaddi, who were arrested by CIA staff-2 in September.

While one of the SIM cards, which was to be used to activate the IED implanted under the SI’s car, has been recovered, police will question Sabharwal to find out where the other three have been used or disposed of.

Yuvraj is from Amritsar, but he had been living in Dugri area in a rented accommodation for six months with his pregnant wife. The inspector added that police had earlier conducted a raid at the rented accommodation, but the accused managed to escape, leaving behind his pregnant wife.

Sabharwal was in direct contact with Canada based gangster Lakhwinder Singh Landa and wanted terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who are reportedly the main conspirators behind planting the IED.

