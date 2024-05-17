If elected, INDI alliance will put lock on Ram temple: Shah

LUCKNOW Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said if the opposition INDI alliance came to power at the Centre, it would put a lock on the Ram temple in Ayodhya in the name of re-consecrating it. Union home minister Amit Shah. (HT file)

“Leaders from the Congress and the INDI alliance are saying that the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) of the Ram temple was not done in a proper manner and if they come to power, they will go for fresh consecration of the temple. These people will instead put a lock on the Ram temple in the name of re-establishing sanctity,” he said while addressing a public rally in support of BJP candidates Smrati Irani (Amethi) and Dinesh Pratap Singh (Rae Bareli) at Daulatpur under Jagatpur block of Rae Bareli district.

Speaking in the same vein, he said: The INDI alliance is a family alliance of the Congress party. In this, Lalu wants his son to become chief minister. Mamata Banerjee wants her nephew to become chief minister. Sonia Gandhi wants her son to become prime minister.”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party’s rebel MLA from Unchahar Manoj Pandey joined the BJP in presence of Shah during the rally. Along with him, several block heads also joined the ruling party. Pandey said he had joined the BJP for the cause of Sanatana.

Shah said some people said the Rae Bareli seat was their family seat. “There is no family seat. This seat belongs to the people of Rae Bareli and Amethi. Whoever they want, they will choose and send to Parliament,” he said.

Shah said this time, party candidate Smriti Irani will win from Amethi for the second straight term and Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli and both will reach Parliament. “This is my conviction,” he said.

Continuing his attack on the Congress, the senior BJP leader said Congress and its leaders Mani Shankar Aiyar besides Farooq Abdullah called Pakistan-administered Kashmir as Pakistan’s.

“I want to tell them that Pakistan-administered Kashmir was and will remain India’s. No one can snatch it from India. It will soon be merged with India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended Article 370. Congress wants to bring it back, but I want to say that no one has the courage to challenge PM Modi who is the leader of 140 crore people,” Shah said.

He said Narendra Modi was the chief minister for a long time before becoming the PM, but no allegations were made against him. The Congress, he alleged, had looted the country. “Rahul Baba! Listen to me carefully; corrupt leaders will go to jail. The Modi government will not spare them at any cost,” he warned.

Shah said under the leadership of Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, tremendous development had taken place in Uttar Pradesh. “Factories have opened. Industries have been set up. People got employment,” Shah said.

He pointed out that in 70 years, the collector’s office was not built in Amethi. When Smriti Irani became the MP from there, Yogi Adityanath’s government got the collector’s office built there.

“The Gandhi family claims that they consider people of Amethi and Rae Bareli a part of their own. More than 200 people died in the NTPC power plant accident in Unchahar (in 2017), but Sonia Gandhi did not even go to see the victims,” he added.