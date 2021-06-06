If malls can open, why not us?: Delhi’s weekly markets

With Delhi bracing for a wider unlock starting from Monday, associations of weekly markets in the capital, which were not exempted from curbs in the latest Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) orders, have pressed the government for permission to operate.

Market associations said the government was ignoring small vendors who were more severely affected even as bigger markets are allowed to reopen. Market associations have also lodged a petition seeking compensation from the government.

As per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order outlining curfew relaxations, shops in markets and malls can reopen on an odd-even basis from Monday while weekly markets will continue to remain closed.

Ramesh Kumar, head of the South Delhi Weekly Market Association, said the new restrictions will adversely impact the already dwindling incomes of small traders, many of whom are now unemployed. Kumar pointed out that most vendors of weekly markets lived a hand-to-mouth existence and were yet to receive any financial support. “Nearly 2,700 weekly markets operate in the city routinely. So many families are dependent on these markets for their survival. The government should have opened our markets as well with staggered timings,” said Kumar.

Pointing out the number of fresh cases have dropped below 500, Kumar said, “Delhi was completely open when it was recording thousands of cases last year. The caseload has reduced but weekly markets continue to remain closed.”

Kumar claimed said the government was depriving weekly markets run by small traders of a chance to get back on their feet. “We follow all SOPs. Our shops are also organised in open areas. It doesn’t make any sense to open malls while weekly markets are ignored,” said Kumar.

Weekly market associations have also lodged a petition in the Delhi high court seeking financial support from the government in view of the losses incurred over the last year. The court has given Delhi government 10 days to respond to the petition.

“Before all our weekly markets could bounce back from the loss incurred last year, the lockdown was imposed again. In the past 15 months, our situation has gone from bad to worse. We urge the government to open the markets for us since so many families are going through a crisis,” said Kumar.

Sunil Kumar Shah, head of Delhi Pradesh Weekly Market Association, said nearly 95% weekly market vendors led a hand-to-mouth existence.

Delhi government spokesperson did not comment on matter.