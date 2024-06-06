IGNOU’s Prof Satyakam becomes new VC of UPRTOU

Pro vice-chancellor and professor of Hindi Department at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi Prof Satyakam has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of lone state open varsity— Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), Prayagraj. Prof Satyakam (FIle photo)

UP governor Anandi Ben Patel, in her capacity as the chancellor, has appointed Prof Satyakam as the 12th vice chancellor of UPRTOU. He will take charge from Prof Akhilesh Singh, vice chancellor of Prof Rajendra Singh (Raju Bhaiya) State University, who is serving as acting vice chancellor of UPRTOU, on Friday, said UPRTOU officials.

The governor appointed Prof Seema Singh of the Department of Education at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) as the 11th vice chancellor of UPRTOU on April 12, 2021. Prof Seema Singh was appointed for three years. After completion of the tenure, she went back to her parent institution.

After this, the governor appointed Prof Akhilesh Singh, vice chancellor of Prof Rajendra Singh (Raju Bhaiya) State University, as the acting vice chancellor till the appointment of a new regular vice chancellor of the open varsity.

Prof Satyakam’s appointment as UPRTOU VC has been done for a period of three years by an order issued by UP Governor on June 5, a copy of which is with HT.

Originally a resident of Buxar in Bihar, Prof Satyakam obtained his PhD in Hindi on Premchand from Patna University under the guidance of Prof Ram Khelawan Rai. He has been serving at IGNOU New Delhi for the past 36 years. Currently he is the pro vice chancellor. He said that he will reach Prayagraj on Friday and take charge while confirming the development.

He said that his efforts would be to ensure updated quality curriculum for all courses being imparted in distance education mode.

“I am a student of literature, but I am interested in technology. The university will be connected to technology. Now there is a smartphone in every hand, so the university will also reach every hand,” he said.

Referring to the recent class 12 exams of various boards, he said that there is a strong presence of girl students completing their intermediate in UP. In such a situation, connecting girl students to UPRTOU will be a priority. Apart from this, farmers and labourers who cannot undertake regular studies will also be encouraged to enhance their qualification and knowledge though UPRTOU, he added.