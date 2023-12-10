IGP Jammu inspects roadsafety and security measures

In a bid to tighten the noose around traffic rules violators and to minimise traffic mishaps in three hilly districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban, inspector general of police (IGP) Jammu zone Anand Jain on Saturday assessed road safety and security measures from Batote to Kishtwar district. The court had directed panel to visit and inspect Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and NH 244 that connects Khanabal- Achabal- Kokernag- Daksum- Sinthan pass -Thathri in Doda and Mughal Road to ascertain the reasons for the accidents. (HT Photo)

En route, he checked passenger vehicles, and model police checkpoints.

On December 7 a division bench of the high court comprising chief justice N Kotiswar Singh and justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi expressed serious concern over road accidents in J&K and directed the constitution of an experts’ panel.

The court had directed panel to visit and inspect Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and NH 244 that connects Khanabal- Achabal- Kokernag- Daksum- Sinthan pass -Thathri in Doda and Mughal Road to ascertain the reasons for the accidents.

“IGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, accompanied by DIG DKR Dr Sunil Gupta, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom and SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal travelled by road from Batote to Kishtwar and inspected many vehicles plying on roads and checked road stretches prone to accidents,” said an official spokesperson.

The IGP Jammu personally conducted surprise checking of buses plying en-route. He directed all concerned to take stern action against overloading, overspeeding and rash and negligent driving.

According to analyses of a database of the past year, over 50% of road accidents took place due to over-speeding in the Chenab Valley region.

The IGP reviewed the progress of the installation of CCTV cameras and other safety devices in passenger buses and directed the officers to make special efforts and ensure the installation of CCTV cameras in all buses plying in the hilly region.

The officers were directed to take stringent action against the erring drivers and traffic violators.

Jain also asked them not to allow any modification, or alteration beyond the seating capacity in the passenger vehicles.

While checking the model checkpoints at Baggar in Doda district and Drabshala in Kishtwar district, Jain monitored the CCTV cameras installed at vantage points and directed the police personnel to keep a check on rash and negligent driving.

The IGP also emphasised identifying vulnerable spots and placing proper crash barriers, signboards, and caution boards.

He also directed SSPs to regularly conduct meetings with all stakeholders like civil administration, traffic police, ARTOs, transporters, unions, and take all possible steps and efforts to curb the menace of road accidents.

Photo caption: IGP Jammu zone Anand Jain and Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal during inspection of the Batote-Kishtwar highway on Saturday.