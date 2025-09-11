IIIT-A 20th Convocation: 648 degrees, 22 medals to be awarded on Sept 13

In all, 648 students will be awarded degrees during the 20th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A), scheduled to be held on September 13, in the main auditorium of the institute’s Jhalwa campus. IIIT-A director Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone (centre) addressing media persons on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Prof TG Sitharam, chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, will grace the event as the chief guest. The guests of honour include Deepak Ghaisas, chairman of Gencoval Strategic Services Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, and Kamlesh Lahoti, vice-president at Morgan Stanley and an alumnus of IIIT-A, said Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone, director of IIIT-A, at a press briefing on Thursday.

Prof Sutaone said that in addition to the 648 degrees, 22 medals will be conferred upon meritorious students. Prof Bhim Singh, chairman, Board of Governors, IIIT-A, will deliver the convocation address.

Breaking down the numbers, Prof Sutaone said that 440 undergraduate students, 176 postgraduates, 4 dual-degree MTech-PhD students, and 28 research scholars will receive their degrees. Notably, 150 of the degree recipients are women students.

Among the undergraduate degrees, 275 students will be awarded BTech in Information Technology, 119 in Electronics and Communication Engineering, and 46 in Business Informatics for the 2025 academic session.

Postgraduate degrees, including MTech, MBA, and other programmes, will also be conferred during the ceremony.

Shikhar Agrawal will receive the prestigious Chairman’s Gold Medal for overall academic excellence.

In the B.Tech (IT) category, the Institute Gold Medal will be awarded to Anjali Singh, the Silver Medal to Ishaan Oberoi, and the Bronze Medal to Ritesh Kumar Gupta. In B.Tech (ECE), Shikhar Agrawal will receive the Gold Medal, Shubhankit Pandey the Silver, and Prakhar Jain the Bronze.

For the MBA programme, Mitra Pranoy Pandi will be awarded the Gold Medal, Sneha Ambastha the Silver, and Satyam Tripathi the Bronze.

In the M.Tech (IT) category, Akriti Singh will receive the Gold Medal, Ananya Gupta the Silver, and Rishabh Bhardwaj the Bronze. For M.Tech (ECE), Ayush Maurya, Rishit Kanojia, and Vishal Chaudhary will be awarded the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals, respectively.

Additionally, five Endowment Medals will be presented to Prakriti Vashishtha, Ishaan Oberoi, Sukankshi Sharma, Sana Tarannum, and Jai Moryani.