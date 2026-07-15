12 bikers, one SUV-owner fined for illegal off-roading in protected wildlife areas in Ladakh

Continuing its stringent action against the growing menace of illegal off-roading in wildlife-protected areas, the Ladakh administration, in a first-of-its-kind action against motorcycle groups, has fined 12 bikers with a penalty totalling ₹1.20 lakh – ₹10,000 each – for illegally venturing into protected ecologically-sensitive zones around near Lake Moriri, said officials on Tuesday. The bikers were fined ₹10,000 each. (File)

Another tourist driving an SUV near Pangong Lake has also been penalised with ₹50,000 for violating the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

On July 4, wildlife officials detected a group of 12 bikers, belonging to a Gurugram-based tour operator illegally riding off-road in close proximity to Tso Moriri, an ecologically sensitive wetland falling within the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary.

The group was found violating Section 29 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, said an official. The offence was compounded under Section 54 upon payment of a total penalty of ₹1.20 lakh, amounting to ₹10,000 per motorcycle.

Earlier, on June 30, during routine patrolling near Man Village along Pangong Lake, wildlife department officials intercepted a Mahindra XUV 3XO bearing Uttar Pradesh registration number, which was found being driven illegally off-road close to the lake within the Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary.

The vehicle was seized under Section 50 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The driver, a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, was imposed a penalty of ₹50,000 and the impounded vehicles was released after making the payment, said officials.

Over the last few years, Ladakh has emerged as one of the country’s most sought-after destinations for motorcycle enthusiasts. However, alongside this growth in tourism, authorities have witnessed an alarming rise in instances of tourists venturing into protected wildlife areas, driving through fragile wetlands, lake shores and sensitive habitats, causing irreversible damage to Ladakh’s unique ecosystem and disturbing wildlife.

Lieutenant governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena stated that Ladakh’s mountains, lakes, rivers and wildlife were among its greatest treasures and belonged not only to its people but to the entire nation. “We wholeheartedly welcome every visitor who comes to experience the unparalleled beauty, culture and hospitality of Ladakh. I urge all tourists to enjoy our breathtaking landscapes and unique wildlife responsibly and refrain from any activity that harms our fragile ecology or disturbs protected habitats. The administration will continue to promote tourism, but equally, we shall enforce the law firmly against those who endanger Ladakh’s priceless natural heritage,” Shri Saxena said.

The strict enforcement comes in wake of the directions issued by LG Saxena, to curb illegal off-roading and protect Ladakh’s environmentally fragile landscapes. The initiative has gained further momentum following the recent deployment of the Ladakh Environment Protection Force (EPF), comprising 100 ex-servicemen authorised to monitor ecologically sensitive areas and issue on-the-spot challans against violators.