IIT experts roped in to train teachers in STEM subjects

In a first, experts from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) are teaching methods of effectively teaching science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) related subjects to the teachers of classes 6 to 8 in Uttar Pradesh.

These experts from IIT-Gandhinagar (Gujarat) started training from Monday at the State Institute of Educational Management and Training (SIEMAT) in Prayagraj. The main objective of the initiative is to help teachers learn ways to teach these subjects through experiment-based teaching methodology at the government-run upper primary schools of the state, informed state education department officials.

SIEMAT director Dinesh Singh informed that the purpose of the training is to instill confidence in teachers towards experiment-based teaching so that children’s interest is retained in studies and their learning level continues to improve.

“The aim is to trigger the curiosity and motivation of teachers for experiential STEM education. The training will cover all assistant teachers, assistant resource persons (ARPs) and members of state resource groups (SRGs) who teach students of classes 6-8 in government schools Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

The overall goal of this two-pronged approach is to make sure that the teachers in UP develop motivation for and are able to adopt the hands-on constructivist learning practices in their classrooms so that children can make, explore and in that process learn the concepts of the curriculum. The focus is to make sure the children can develop deep conceptual understanding, critical thinking and problem-solving skills, Singh shared.

“We believe that once the teachers see the gleam in the eyes of students, they will be hooked to experiential learning and better understand the limitations of traditional methods. The training will then provide them the confidence to implement this experiential learning in their classrooms to ensure that children’s interest is retained and their learning continues to improve,” said SIEMAT training in-charge Prabhat Mishra.

He said that this is the first time that experts from IITs are training the teachers. From February 13 to 28, a total of 375 teachers, DIET lecturers, ARPs and SRGs besides 1,500 teachers of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) from across the state will be trained in phases as master trainers. Later these master trainers will train all the teachers in their respective districts, he added.

In the first batch, 100 teachers of government upper primary and schools and a separate batch of 100 from KGBVs are being trained. “The training is for three to four days for KGBV teachers and teachers of government upper primary schools,” he added.

Studies have proven that hands-on learning in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics subjects improve children’s conceptual knowledge and understanding of the subject. When children understand the formulas of science through experiments, creativity increases in them. When children make functional models with their own hands, they get a feeling of being a winner, he explained.