IIT Roorkee team starts study on flow of waste in Buddha Nullah
A team from IIT Roorkee, which has been roped in by Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB), started its study on the flow of waste in the Buddha Nullah on Thursday.
Earlier, a group of industrialists led by Tarun Jain Bawa, president of Bahadurke Road Textile and Knitwear Association, said that the project will not bear any fruit as it is based on a report that 735 mld waste is being discharged into the nullah everyday. However, the actual figure is over 2,000 mld as per a study conducted by experts from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC), he alleged.
However, executive engineer of PSWWB, GP Singh, said, “The study has not been initiated due to the allegations levelled by the industry, but it is a routine process.”
The team commenced the exercise from Jainpur village in Hambran Road and the process will continue for two days. As per information, the team will study both inflow and outflow of waste from the nullah at different points.
Bawa demanded that the state government should conduct another study to check the flow of waste, otherwise a huge amount of funds will be wasted. He had also written to Prime MInister Narendra Modi’s office regarding the same.
On January 12, Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal had laid the foundation stone for the ₹650-crore project, to clean the Buddha Nullah. Authorities said that apart from upgrading the three existing STPs in Jamalpur, Bhattian and Balloke area, two new STPs at Jamalpur and Bhattiyan; two new effluent treatment plants for Tajpur Road and Haibowal dairy complex and interceptor line alongside the nullah will also come up under the project.
Currently, the MC’s STPs are overburdened due to which the sewage is not being treated properly and untreated waste is polluting the buddha nullah, which further pollutes Sutlej river.
