The Taiwan Education Centre at IIT Ropar will also promote the use of Chinese language. (HT Photo)
IIT Ropar launches Taiwan Education Centre

CC Reddy, dean, International Relations, IIT Ropar. said the Taiwan Centre will help increase cooperation in education and cultural fields between the countries
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 01:48 AM IST

Ropar IIT Ropar has launched a Taiwan Education Centre on its campus to promote education and cultural relations between India and Taiwan. The Centre will also promote Mandarin (Chinese) language among Indian students and faculty to facilitate increased cooperation between higher educational institutions of Taiwan and India. “Students will be trained in mandarin language and will be able to work in Taiwanese companies established in India and overseas. These language skills will be an asset over and above technical knowledge,” said CC Reddy, dean, International Relations, IIT Ropar.

