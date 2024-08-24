IIT-BHU researchers develop novel bioactive glass for ulcer treatment

Researchers from the department of pharmaceutical engineering & technology at the Indian Institute of Technology- Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) have made a significant breakthrough in treating gastro-duodenal ulcers, a common form of peptic ulcer. For Representation Only (File)

Led by Prof Sairam Krishnamurthy and research scholar Pankaj Paliwal, the team has developed an innovative oral bioactive glass formulation containing micronised barium oxide (BaBG), which has shown promising protective and therapeutic effects against gastric and duodenal ulcers. This formulation neutralises stomach acid, alleviating ulcer severity, and promotes cell proliferation to aid in healing. Additionally, it forms a protective barrier that shields ulcers from harmful agents.

Prof Krishnamurthy highlighted that peptic ulcers affect 11.22% of India’s population, while duodenal ulcers have a global prevalence of 3%. These ulcers, more common in men, are often caused by H. pylori infection, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), smoking, daily aspirin use, and gastrointestinal cancers. They occur when the stomach’s acidic defense is compromised, leading to ulcer formation.

Currently, Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) and Histamine Type 2 Receptor Blockers are commonly used to reduce stomach acid and treat ulcers. However, long-term use of these medications can lead to side effects, underscoring the need for safer alternatives.

The safety and efficacy of this novel bioactive glass formulation have been extensively validated, with findings published in reputed journals such as Ceramics International and ACS Omega. BaBG’s longer half-life also ensures better patient compliance compared to current medications.

The research, titled “An Oral Bioactive Glass Formulation Containing Aqueous Micronised Barium Oxide for Treating Gastro-Duodenal Ulcers,” has been granted a patent by the Indian Patent Office. Doctoral students Pankaj Paliwal and Shreyasi Mujumdar played pivotal roles in the research, which spans over a decade. According to Professor Krishnamurthy, the product is expected to enter the market following successful clinical trials.