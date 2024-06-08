In a first, admissions to be done through Samarth Portal: AU VC

In a first for Allahabad University (AU), counseling and admission process will be done through Samarth Portal starting with the academic session 2024-25. Prof Sangita Srivastava hols a press meet on Friday. (HT)

Addressing media persons in North Hall of the university on Friday, AU vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava said that from the last week of June, registration of students who appeared in Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will start.

The special thing is that this time students who did not fill the option of Allahabad University in CUET form will also be able to register. They will also get admission on the score of CUET, the VC said.

Prof Srivastava said that admissions will be done for 16 courses including six integrated courses of undergraduate level. There are six elective and five foundation courses in it. Elective and foundation courses will be of three months, ie, 90 days.

The VC said that 52,919 registrations have been done for admission in AU’s postgraduate courses till 5pm on Friday and 31,628 aspirants had completed all formalities including paying the requisite fee. Around 15,104 registrations have been done of aspirants and requisite fee paid by 10,054 for LLB entrance while 35,055 registrations have been done by aspirants and 20,954 have paid the fee for post graduate admissions tests including PGAT-1 and PGAT-2.

The VC shared that five five-year courses were started last year under the new national education policy. In this, there will be admissions on 20,000 seats including five-year Integrate programme in Family and Community Science (BSc-MSc Home Science), five-year integrated BCA-MCA course in Data Science, five-year integrated BBA-MBA, five-year integrated Environmental Studies and Disaster Management, five eyar integrated BA-LLB, apart from BA, BSc, BCom courses.

AU will also be taking admission in the new course--Integrated BTech-MTech in Computer Science and Engineering with a major in Artificial Intelligence from the academic session 2024-25. This course is also based on the new national education policy having multiple entry and exit options for the students. In this, admissions will be done on 30 seats on the basis of JEE (Mains).