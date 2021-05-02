In a first, Kashmir teacher dismissed in ‘interest of security of state’

The Jammu and Kashmir government dismissed a teacher of north Kashmir’s Kupwara in the ‘interest of the security of the state’ in a first of its kind move, officials said.

The general administration department issued an order on Friday stating that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, after considering the facts and circumstances of the case, observed that the activities of Idrees Jan, a teacher of Government Middle School, Kupwara, are such as to warrant his dismissal from service.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in the case of Mr. Idrees Jan, Teacher, Government Middle School, Kralpora, Kupwara,” the order read.

“Accordingly, the L-G hereby dismisses Idrees Jan from service with immediate effect,” it said.

The dismissal comes after the government on April 21 set up a Special Task Force to identify and scrutinise the cases of employees involved in any case related to posing a threat to the country’s security or anti-national activities.

The order, however, has not gone down well with employees and union leaders. Former employee union leader and chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF), Abdul Qayoom Wani expressed resentment over the dismissal calling it a jab on the employees’ integrity.

“The dismissal of Idrees Ahmad, teacher of a Kupwara school, and other two employees came as a strange shiver to the whole Kashmir society under the shade of Article 311 and neglecting all other disciplinary service rules that govern the employees’ performance and conduct of his service career,” Wani said.

“This type of dismissal from government service remains ambiguous until facts are made public and/or subjected to the judicial system for legal proceedings,” he said.

The JKCSF has demanded that the decision must be revoked and reviewed judiciously under the service norms so that justice can prevail.