In Prayagraj, candidates relax, de-stress after weeks of hectic campaigning

With polling over and fates sealed in EVMs, candidates in fray from Allahabad and Phulpur parliamentary seats of Prayagraj relaxed on Sunday after almost two months of hectic campaigning. BJP candidate from Allahabad parliamentary constituency Neeraj Tripathi at home on Nyay Marg with family members. (HT)

Most spent time with family members, friends and supporters discussing the possible outcome of the polls.

BJP candidate from Allahabad parliamentary constituency Neeraj Tripathi woke up relaxed on Sunday morning. After reading the newspapers, he chatted with wife Kavita, daughter Shivangi and son Tejas. He then finished some work and went to a nearby salon to get a haircut. After that, when supporters from the area started coming to his residence on Nyay Marg, he suddenly found himself busy till late evening.

“I became so busy talking about voting percentage with supporters and party workers who had come to see me that that I even forgot to have lunch,” he shared with a smile.

BJP candidate from Phulpur seat, Praveen Patel, enjoyed a hearty and undisturbed meal with his wife Goldie Singh and children Aditya and Aaradhya on Sunday after almost a month. He shared that amidst the hectic campaigning, it was meals with his family that he had missed most as there was no time to eat at home for almost one month.

“At 10am, people started arriving to meet me. So, I met more than a thousand people including many who congratulated me in advance on the poll victory,” he said.

BSP candidate from Allahabad parliamentary seat Ramesh Patel also took the day off to spend some time with his family on Sunday.

Ramesh said that the party announced his ticket on May 4 and since then he always seemed pressed for time. After nomination on May 6, his campaigning hit the peak and continued till late in the night each day. On Sunday morning, he spent hours with his wife and children in Bundawa village in Jasra development block.

“After reaching my farmhouse situated in Dauna-Chitauri, I also met my mother Anarkali and father Inderpal Singh and spent time with them. The rest of the day went in reviewing the polling with friends and party workers over phone,” he added.

BSP candidate from Phulpur seat Jagannath Pal also spent some time with family on Sunday. He said the party announced his ticket on April 23 marking a start of hectic campaigning and his meeting people and visiting different areas.

“This morning, I reached my college located at Sahson where I have also set up my election office, around 10.30am. Then I started the process of meeting party workers and supporters discussing the polling and brainstorming at our possible show at different polling stations and areas,” he added.

INDIA bloc candidate from Allahabad Ujjwal Raman Singh who contested as a Congress candidate also spent the day at his office set up at home in Ashok Nagar discussing and analysing the polling trend in various assembly areas after a relaxed morning with family members.