In Prayagraj, pair of rams from Delhi attracting attention

With Eid-ul-Azha round the corner, people are busy purchasing animals for sacrifice. Among them, a pair of rams bought by a resident of Rasulpur area of Kareli, have become the talk of the town these days.

These rams with curved horns and white hide are a major attraction as people flock to see them at Gayasuddin aka Raju’s residence who bought them all the way from Delhi. Rams are a species of sheep with curved horns.

Gayasuddin was searching for rams since past many months. He made contact with persons dealing in goats and sheep in Prayagraj, Kaushambi and other neighbouring districts but none could provide him the rams that he was looking for.

He then went to Delhi after he came to know that traders from different remote areas gather in Delhi for selling their animals on Eid-ul-Azha. Gayasuddin returned to Prayagraj with enthusiasm with a pair of beautiful rams. People are flocking to take a glimpse of the rams as they hear about them. Although Gayasuddin refused to give information about the exact cost of the rams, the pair is estimated to be worth around ₹1 lakh.

“There is no price of the animal that is to be sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha. The sacrifice is made on the basis of intention and will and not money. The rams are too beautiful and unique and I found them after a search of many months,” said Gayasuddin.

It is worth mentioning that cost of goats in Prayagraj on Eid-ul-Azha this year is sky rocketing as not too many traders have arrived yet. As the goats are fewer, their rates are also too high. The festival of Eid-ul-Azha is on July 10.