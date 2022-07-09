In Prayagraj, pair of rams from Delhi attracting attention
With Eid-ul-Azha round the corner, people are busy purchasing animals for sacrifice. Among them, a pair of rams bought by a resident of Rasulpur area of Kareli, have become the talk of the town these days.
These rams with curved horns and white hide are a major attraction as people flock to see them at Gayasuddin aka Raju’s residence who bought them all the way from Delhi. Rams are a species of sheep with curved horns.
Gayasuddin was searching for rams since past many months. He made contact with persons dealing in goats and sheep in Prayagraj, Kaushambi and other neighbouring districts but none could provide him the rams that he was looking for.
He then went to Delhi after he came to know that traders from different remote areas gather in Delhi for selling their animals on Eid-ul-Azha. Gayasuddin returned to Prayagraj with enthusiasm with a pair of beautiful rams. People are flocking to take a glimpse of the rams as they hear about them. Although Gayasuddin refused to give information about the exact cost of the rams, the pair is estimated to be worth around ₹1 lakh.
“There is no price of the animal that is to be sacrificed on Eid-ul-Azha. The sacrifice is made on the basis of intention and will and not money. The rams are too beautiful and unique and I found them after a search of many months,” said Gayasuddin.
It is worth mentioning that cost of goats in Prayagraj on Eid-ul-Azha this year is sky rocketing as not too many traders have arrived yet. As the goats are fewer, their rates are also too high. The festival of Eid-ul-Azha is on July 10.
-
AMU faculty of law bags 8th position in Outlook-ICARE rankings 2022
Living up to its reputation as one of the leading centres of excellence in legal education, the faculty of law, Aligarh Muslim University has excelled in the recent ranking. On individual parameters, the faculty of law was ranked 2nd in infrastructure and facilities, 3rd in governance and admissions, 5th in diversity and outreach and 7th in academic and research excellence. The rankings have been published in the July 4 edition of India Today magazine.
-
Punjab DGP promotes 95 woman SIs among 101 to inspector rank
Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Friday promoted 101 sub-inspectors, including 95 women, to the rank of inspector. With these promotions, all vacancies of inspectors have been filled across all districts of the state, Yadav said. The remaining six sub-inspectors were awaiting their promotion, he said. Terming timely promotion as the right of every police official, the DGP assured the entire police force to give them their due promotions very soon.
-
Lucknow: Centennial students back to school after dist admin intervention
A day after students of government-aided Centennial Inter College here attended their classes outside the school gate following some dispute over the school building, district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar and senior officials of education department reached there and resolved the issue on Friday. Lucknow DM Surya Pal Gangwar, along with district inspector of school (DIoS) Rakesh Kumar Pandey, reached the school around 9am and stayed there for nearly five hours.
-
Punjab agriculture dept plans to deploy drones to curb farm fires
The Punjab agricultural department plans to deploy drones to conduct aerial surveys to map farms where crop residue is burnt in violation of government orders during paddy and wheat harvest seasons. According to the proposal submitted to the Union agriculture and farmers' welfare ministry, the state department has sought ₹53 crore funds under the Centre's sub-mission on agricultural mechanisation (SMAM).
-
On track, Agra Metro Rail Project achieves another milestone
The track work of priority corridor of Agra Metro Rail Project was inaugurated on Friday by managing director for Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Sushil Kumar who has recently taken charge. Also, the ground breaking ceremony for receiving sub-station (RSS) was held at Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in the presence of, UPMRC and the plunge column work also began at Agra Fort Metro Station on Friday.
