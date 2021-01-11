Inaugural vaccination at 15 centres in Ghaziabad and Noida, 1500 healthcare workers to get shots

Ghaziabad: The Uttar Pradesh government will be carrying out the launch of the Covid-19 vaccination at 852 centres across the state on January 16, with seven in Ghaziabad and eight in Gautam Budh Nagar districts. Officials said that on the first day, 100 beneficiaries each at one centre will be given the shots.

The two districts on Monday also conducted a “comprehensive” dry run across all the vaccination centres, 44 in Ghaziabad and 73 in Gautam Budh Nagar. This was the second dry run with first conducted on January 5 at six centres each in the two districts. During the second dry run on Monday, the districts catered to 15 beneficiaries each across all the centres.

“The comprehensive dry run was conducted across the centres in the district and it went on smoothly. For the inaugural vaccination session on January 16, we have selected eight centres where all preparations have been taken up,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate of GB Nagar.

The district has come up with 13 cold storage points for storing of vaccine, besides the main vaccine depot. The officials have also identified 73 centres where the vaccination will take place, and about 21,543 doctors and medical staff have been identified for vaccination under the first phase.

According to GB Nagar’s immunisation officer Dr Neeraj Tyagi, the eight centres include Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute (better known as Child PGI), Sharda Hospital, Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Fortis Hospital, Apollo Hospital, Kailash Hospital, Jaypee Hospital and Yatharth Hospital.

The officials of the Ghaziabad health department said that they have identified seven locations -- Yashoda Hospital at Nehru Nagar and Kaushambi, Gayatri Hospital at Lohiya Nagar, district women’s hospital, Max Hospital at Vaishali, Shanti Gopal Hospital at Indirapuram and Le Crest Hospital at Vasundhara -- for the inaugural day vaccination session.

“For the inaugural vaccination on January 16, all the seven facilities are fully prepared and the government staff will be deployed for vaccination. Teams will provide shots to 100 beneficiaries (at each centre) designated under phase I of the vaccination as per the guidelines rolled out,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

Out of the 852 centres selected for the inaugural launch of vaccination across UP, 16 sites are in Lucknow, 12 in Meerut, four in Hapur, 16 in Bulandshahr and highest number of 21 sites each in Azamgarh and Jaunpur.

“We are expecting that the vaccine will reach the district latest by January 15 or even before. We have our vaccine store and 29 cold-chain points for storage of vaccine. Our dry run on Monday also went smoothly and we are focussing on adverse event following immunization (AEFI) facility at all centres,” Dr Gupta added.

Under the phase I of vaccination, the Ghaziabad district has a list of about 21,800 beneficiaries which are health care workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had said that India would take a landmark step forward in fighting the coronavirus pandemic on January 16 when the government begins the drive to vaccinate nearly 30 million health care and front-line workers.

The UP government has already said that health care workers (HCWs), which include staff of government and private health care facilities, will get the vaccine in the first phase.

The second phase is scheduled for frontline workers such as police personnel, home guards, jail staff and employees of Nagar Palikas, among others, while the third category includes people aged over 50 years and also those aged below 50 but suffering from comorbidities like diabetes, cancer, and high blood pressure.