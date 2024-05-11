INDIA bloc to hold rally at Chauri Chaura on May 14

The INDIA bloc has planned to organise a big rally at Chauri Chaura on May 14, to be presided over by Congress president Mallikarjun Khargey, while top leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Aam Aadmi Party will also address the rally. Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge (HT File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee member Touqueer Alam confirmed that the party had planned two meetings of the Congress president: one at Chauri Chaura and the other in Maharajganj on May 14. He said that the party had intensified preparations for the rallies.

National coordinator of Congress Minority Cell Syed Iqbal claimed that Congress party had consolidated its position at Bansgaoun reserved seat and party candidates in Deoria and Maharajganj were in direct fight, and in such bipolar contest vote percentage of both Congress and SP would certainly increase.

Meanwhile, the district unit president of SP Brijesh Gautam claimed that the party was in a comfortable position in Gorakhpur and at Kushinagar seat and SP had nothing to lose in the region and would strengthen their position both in terms of seat and voting percentage.

In the Gorakhpur division, the Congress is contesting from Bansgaoun reserved, Deoria and Maharajganj parliamentary seats, while the SP has fielded its candidates at Gorakhpur, Kushinagar and Salimpur seat.