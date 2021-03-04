Indian Army opens probe into entrance exam paper leak
PUNE The Indian Army is also investigating the leak of the question paper for its common entrance examination for recruitment of soldiers (general duty), as per a statement issued by the Army on Thursday.
“In pursuance of the Indian Army’s resolve to ensure transparency and eliminate corrupt practices in recruitment, Indian Army and Maharashtra State Police are jointly investigating the recent case of leakage of question paper for Common Entrance Examination for recruitment of Soldiers (General Duty),” read the statement.
Two separate FIRs have been registered in Pune after raids in multiple places led to the arrest of seven people, including two serving officials, according to a statement issued by the police.
The Army, however, has refused to “divulge details” in the matter.
“As the matter is under investigation, hence, we cannot divulge any details at this stage,” read a response to a media query by HT, about the arrest of two serving personnel.
The arrested men are currently in the custody of the Pune police. Three have been arrested in the case registered at Vishrantwadi police station, while four have been arrested in a case registered at the Wanowrie police station.
The paper leak was detected based on information received by the Military Intelligence (MI) officials in Pune and communicated to the local police. The police claim to have found the paper in possession of some of the arrested people.
“The findings of the inquiry will be incorporated in the existing system of recruitment process to make it more fool-proof and robust. Due process of law will be followed to proceed against persons who may have violated the standard operating procedures for the conduct of such examinations,” the Army statement further read.
