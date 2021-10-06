Indian Army’s cycle expedition flagged-off from Prayagraj

Red Eagle Division of the Indian army flagged off a cycle expedition from Chandra Shekhar Azad Park in Prayagraj on Tuesday. The expedition is a part of the “Swarnim Vijay Varsh” celebrations and “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava”.

The cycle expedition comprising 25 cyclists from the Red Eagle Division would cover 210 kms over a span of two days while taking halts at Fatehpur and Kanpur before culminating into a boating expedition at Kanpur on October 7. The cycling expedition also aims to spread the message of “Swachch Bharat” and educate the masses about the importance of cleanliness as a way of life, said PRO (Defence), Prayagraj Shantanu Pratap Singh.

The boating expedition would be flagged in at Sangam on October 10 and the “Swarnim Vijay Varsh” would conclude with a colourful cultural programme comprising Dhediya dance, a skit on “Namami Gange” and patriotic group songs at Prayagraj Boat Club.

The flagging off event on Tuesday was followed by inauguration of an impressive photo exhibition on the 1971 Indo-Pak War, Weapons Display, screening of a war movie and a Painting competition. A display by the army band was also a highlight of the event. The event was organised to commemorate 75th year of Independence and 50th anniversary of Indian Armed Forces victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.