India’s steps will mark final nail in coffin of terrorism: Yogi

: Condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack as a “barbaric and cowardly act,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asserted that the steps taken by the Union government would mark the “final nail in the coffin of terrorism”. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath pays his last respects to the mortal remains of Shubham Dwivedi, who was shot dead in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Kanpur on Thursday. (Sourced)

The chief minister was in Kanpur to meet the bereaved family of Shubham Dwivedi, who was among the 26 civilians killed in the April 22 attack at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

Speaking to the media after paying respects at Dwivedi’s Hathipur residence, Adityanath offered condolences and vowed stringent action.

“Terrorism is breathing its last. This government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has adopted a zero-tolerance policy and will crush terrorism’s venomous fangs with unyielding resolve,” he said.

Dwivedi’s wife Ashanya recalled that the terrorists had approached them while they were dining, asking about their religion before shooting her husband. “They asked if we were Hindu or Muslim. When I said ‘Hindu’, they shot him,” she said.

The chief minister assured the family of the state’s full support and reiterated that those behind the attack would not escape justice.

“The perpetrators and their handlers will face the consequences of their brutality. The entire nation is witness to the pain inflicted and stands united in support of the victims,” he said.

The mortal remains of Dwivedi arrived in Kanpur early Thursday morning and were cremated with full state honours at Deori Ghat, amidst an outpouring of public grief. Thousands gathered to bid farewell to Shubham whose life was cut short merely two months after his marriage.

Adityanath was accompanied by senior leaders including Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana, BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary and several ministers and MLAs during his visit.

“The nation must place its trust in our leadership. We will not let such atrocities define our land. Justice will be served,” the chief minister said, urging unity against extremism.

Reaffirming the commitment of the “double-engine government” to the victims’ families and to national security, the chief minister said, “This is not a government that compromises on terrorism for political gain. We stand by our people — in grief, in justice, and in resolve.”