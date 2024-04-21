Indiraji did puja in solitude, religion should not be used in politics: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government wants to change the Constitution of India and curtail the rights of people. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district on Sunday. (PTI)

Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Balod in support of the Congress’ Kanker Lok Sabha candidate Biresh Thakur, Gandhi said, “The Constitution has given you the right to vote, given you reservations, ensured protection of tribal culture and facilitated the development of Dalits. The BJP-led Union government wants to change this Constitution and curtail people’s rights.”

She said any change in the Constitution will impact everyone and people would not be able to lead a respectable life since their rights would be lost, including that of asking questions.

She further said, “Today, when a leader performs puja, a camera must be there and it should be seen on television. There has to be showing off. Indiraji (former prime minister Indira Gandhi) had a puja room to perform rituals, but she did it in solitude. It was not to show off. Religion should not be used in politics as it has not been our tradition.”

She said religion means truth and service, and if a leader makes false promises from the stage, then he or she is neither religious nor on the path of truth.

“The BJP-led Union government is only working for a few industrialist friends of PM Modi. If it was working for you (citizens), then your problems would have been solved gradually. Modiji’s government has been in power for 10 years. Has your life changed?” she said, claiming that PM waived loans of ₹16 lakh crores of his industrialist friends.

BJP leaders keep claiming Prime Minister Modi has become a powerful leader in the world, but if that was the case then why did he not reduce unemployment or control inflation, she asked.

Voting will held in Kanker in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 26.