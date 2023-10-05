Innovations Take Centre Stage: CST U.P. greenlights 14.09 cr worth of research projects

LUCKNOW The Council of Science and Technology, Uttar Pradesh (CST U.P.), on Thursday gave its greenlight to an array of innovative research projects totalling a staggering ₹14.09 cr in funding. Among the groundbreaking initiatives are Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based helmet-controlled electric wheelchairs for disabled individuals, an AI-based posture correction system designed to alleviate the strain on desk workers enduring long hours, a healthcare application aimed at early detection of side effects resulting from betel-tobacco consumption, and an AI-driven approach to identifying throat cancer. Council of Science and Technology, Uttar Pradesh (HT Photo)

Anil Yadav, the director of CST U.P., expressed his enthusiasm about this unprecedented development. “As many as 109 research proposals were approved during the meeting, marking a significant milestone in our council’s history,” he remarked. “This commitment reflects our dedication to fostering cutting-edge research and innovation.”

The monumental decision was taken during the 115th Executive Committee meeting of CST U.P., presided over by Narendra Bhushan, Principal Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Director General of CST U.P.

The approved projects cover a broad spectrum of scientific domains. Notable examples include research focused on popularizing and adding value to Palash (Butea monosperma) to support livelihood generation in tribal areas of the Bundelkhand region, spearheaded by Rani Laxmi Bai Central University, Jhansi. Additionally, KGMU will lead a study involving a machine learning-based multiparametric MRI model to aid in the identification and diagnosis of renal tumours, while IIT Kanpur will investigate the side effects of paan consumption.

Furthermore, CST U.P. has taken steps to enhance research staff fellowship and increase awareness through workshops and exhibitions in collaboration with ISRO. These initiatives aim to inspire students, teachers, and grassroots innovators across 50 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The move aligns with CST U.P.’s vision to stimulate research in emerging fields such as blockchain, 3D printing, quantum computing, IoT, augmented and virtual reality, 5G and 6G technologies, artificial intelligence, drone technology, machine learning, environmental and pollution control, agricultural technologies, non-conventional energy, and space science.

The executive committee has allocated funding for 15 projects in agricultural and allied sectors, 11 in chemical sciences, 9 in environmental sciences, 13 in medical sciences, 6 in pharmaceutical sciences, 12 in physical sciences, 10 in information technology, 15 in engineering and technology, and 18 in biotechnology.

The meeting witnessed the participation of representatives from the Finance Department, Planning Department, DST, Agriculture Department, as well as key figures including the Vice-Chancellor of AKTU, Lucknow, and Directors of SGPGI, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, CIMAP, NBRI, and the Director & Secretary of the Council of Science & Technology, U.P.

