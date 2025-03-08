Imphal, A bus of the Manipur state transport was attacked in Kangpokpi on Saturday after inter-district bus services resumed from Imphal to hill areas since ethnic strife broke out in the northeastern state two years ago, officials said. Inter-district bus services resume in Manipur, one vehicle attacked in Kangpokpi

In December last year, the state government’s attempt to resume public bus services from Imphal to Kangpokpi and Churachandpur failed when no passengers showed up at the Manipur State Transport station in Moirangkhom, Imphal.

The attack on the Senapati district-bound bus occurred when the passenger vehicle was pelted with stones by a mob in Kagpokpi district's Gamgiphai area, they said.

Security forces fired tear gas shells and baton-charged the mob, leading to injuries to a few demonstrators, the officials said.

The buses to the hill districts of Churachandpur and Senapati were flagged off from Imphal airport around 10 am without any passengers, and a large convoy of central forces, including army personnel, escorted the vehicles, they said.

The Churachandpur-bound bus reached Kangvai after crossing the Bishnupur district without any hindrance, the officials said.

The bus destined for Senapati district via Kangpokpi did not face any obstruction or blockade till Kanglatongbi in Imphal West district, they added.

The state transport bus services resumed to "alleviate public inconveniences and as an initiative towards bringing normalcy in the state", the officials said.

The inter-district bus services resumed after Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently directed security forces to ensure free movement of people on all routes in Manipur from March 8 and also called for strict action against those creating obstructions.

Chairing a meeting to review the security situation of Manipur, he said the Centre remains fully committed to restoring lasting peace in the state and is providing all necessary assistance in this regard.

This was the first such meeting held after the imposition of the President's rule in the northeastern state, which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 2023.

Over 250 people have lost their lives in the violence.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.