International Women’s Day: Govt organises week-long digital literacy events for marginalised women

LUCKNOW To commemorate the International Women’s Day (March 8), the women and child development (WCD) department is holding a series of events from March 1 to March 8. The events -- being held for women from rural and backward communities -- aim to spread digital literacy and bridge the gender divide. Over 90 women attended the legal awareness program organised by the WCD department. (HT Photo)

In this context, the theme for this year’s week-long roster is ‘DigitAll - Innovation and technology for gender equality’. So far, different events have been held at the One-Stop Centre in Lucknow, the women and children’s clinic in Indira Nagar, and the block development office at Mohanlalganj. One of these events focused on making women from marginalised communities aware of digital spaces and how they can use them to their advantage. The events are also being popularised on social media with catchy hashtags.

Some of these events witnessed participation of over 100 women and girls and representatives from concerned departments. Besides discussing the pros and cons of digital literacy and learning how to navigate the online space, the week-long events will also include a discussion on workplace equality, legal awareness of their rights, a day celebrating Holi, and a mega event titled ‘Ananta’ wherein change agents from different rural and urban areas of U.P. -- who have contributed to their communities by making use of digital tools -- will be felicitated. These change agents will also be getting recognition on TV, radio and talk shows, as arranged for by the WCD. The attendees have had the opportunity to hear from professionals holding positions in state governmental departments and others -- including medical professionals, chief development officer at Mohanlalganj, high court advocates and others.

“Several hashtags have been decided upon so that these initiatives gain traction on social media as well,” said Archana Singh, a WCD official. “The government organises these events every year for International Women’s Day, and this year the focus is on digital literacy empowering women.” Some of the hashtags for the various events are ‘#HumMeinHaiDum’, ‘#AasmaHaiAage’, ‘#GupshupLunch’, and ’#EqualWorkplace’, among others.