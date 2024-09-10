Internet banned in Manipur for 5 days; schools to remain closed till Thursday

The Manipur government on Tuesday banned internet for five days as “there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law-and-order situation” in the strife-torn state. People protest against the recent violence in Manipur at Kakwa in Imphal on Tuesday. (ANI)

An order issued by the Home department on Tuesday said, “In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, having satisfied that the above situation is likely to cause serious disturbances to the peaceful co-existence and maintenance of public order, do hereby order temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, Broadbands and VPN services in the territorial jurisdiction of the State of Manipur for five days with effect from 3:00 pm of September 10 till 3:00 pm of September 15 subject to confirmation by the competent authority within 24 hours except for those cases whereby state Government has exempted and allowed for whitelisting.”

It came even as the district authorities of Imphal West,Imphal East and Thoubal imposed curfew within their jurisdictions in view of the escalating law and order situation.

The government on Tuesday also declared closure of all colleges and schools in the state for two more days till Thursday.

The department of Higher and Technical Education released an order on Tuesday amid the chaos involving students’ agitations demanding government action to save Manipur from external aggressors.

“In continuation of the government order on September 8, it has been ordered that all the government colleges, aided colleges, private colleges under the Higher and Technical Education department, Manipur shall continue to remain closed on Wednesday till Thursday,” the order said.

Another order issued on the same day by the department of Education (Schools) declared extension of closure for all schools till Thursday. Schools have been closed since Saturday in the wake of escalating violence in the state.

On Monday, thousands of students protested in front of the Manipur secretariat and Raj Bhavan, demanding action against those behind the recent drone and missile attacks and calling for the protection of the state’s “territorial and administrative integrity.”

Meanwhile, Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday appealed to all sections of the society, student organisations and public leaders to work together to establish peace and help Manipur to scale a new height of growth and development.

A press release issued by the Raj Bhavan in Imphal said, “It has been seen that the state for the last few months has been on turmoil...Peace and people’s cooperation are the only means which bring societal development.”

The governor said “some unpleasant incidents gave a severe jolt to the dedicated efforts of the central and state governments towards restoring peace and normalcy in the state,” adding that “violence is not the solution to any problem, everyone will have to contribute and find ways to overcome this problem”.

Manipur has been witnessing violence after a rally turned violent in May last year. So far, over 200 people have lost their lives while more than 50,000 people have been internally displaced. Most of the displaced people are staying in relief camps in the state.