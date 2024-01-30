Interstate drug peddling attempt busted, two arrested near Assam-Mizoram border

The Assam Police on Tuesday busted an interstate drug peddling attempt and arrested two persons with narcotic substances worth ₹8 crore in Cachar district near the Mizoram border, officials said on Tuesday. The Narcotic substances were kept inside a secret chamber in the vehicle.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday morning shared the information through a post on X. “Acting on a tip-off, Cachar Police conducted a special operation against the transportation of narcotic substances from a neighbouring State at Loknathpur, Bhaga, Dholai,” he said.

According to police, the vehicle was coming from Mizoram’s side and was probably taken from Myanmar via Mizoram. It is suspected that the consignment was going towards Guwahati, police said.

“We have arrested the drug peddlers and in the initial investigation, it has been found that another person was involved in it. We will arrest that person as well,” said Numal Mahatta, superintendent of police (SP) of Cachar district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Babul Uddin Laskar (32), resident of Dholai’s Loknathpur and Saharul Alom Laskar (24), a resident of Islamabad area under Dholai Police Station.

Police said that they recovered heroine weighing 1.531 kg and 460 grams of methamphetamine from the vehicle they intercepted from the area near Assam-Mizoram border. “The Narcotic substances were kept inside a secret chamber in the vehicle,” the SP said.