 Interstate drug peddling attempt busted, two arrested near Assam-Mizoram border - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Interstate drug peddling attempt busted, two arrested near Assam-Mizoram border

Interstate drug peddling attempt busted, two arrested near Assam-Mizoram border

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jan 30, 2024 08:32 PM IST

The Assam Police said that they recovered heroine weighing 1.531 kg and 460 grams of methamphetamine from the vehicle they intercepted from the area near the Mizoram border

The Assam Police on Tuesday busted an interstate drug peddling attempt and arrested two persons with narcotic substances worth 8 crore in Cachar district near the Mizoram border, officials said on Tuesday.

The Narcotic substances were kept inside a secret chamber in the vehicle.
The Narcotic substances were kept inside a secret chamber in the vehicle.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday morning shared the information through a post on X. “Acting on a tip-off, Cachar Police conducted a special operation against the transportation of narcotic substances from a neighbouring State at Loknathpur, Bhaga, Dholai,” he said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to police, the vehicle was coming from Mizoram’s side and was probably taken from Myanmar via Mizoram. It is suspected that the consignment was going towards Guwahati, police said.

“We have arrested the drug peddlers and in the initial investigation, it has been found that another person was involved in it. We will arrest that person as well,” said Numal Mahatta, superintendent of police (SP) of Cachar district.

The arrested persons have been identified as Babul Uddin Laskar (32), resident of Dholai’s Loknathpur and Saharul Alom Laskar (24), a resident of Islamabad area under Dholai Police Station.

Police said that they recovered heroine weighing 1.531 kg and 460 grams of methamphetamine from the vehicle they intercepted from the area near Assam-Mizoram border. “The Narcotic substances were kept inside a secret chamber in the vehicle,” the SP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On