Investors’ summit will create jobs, check migration of workers from East U.P: Yogi

LUCKNOW/GORAKHPUR The Global Investors’ Summit, scheduled in Lucknow between February 10 and 12, will check migration of workers from the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh by attracting investment in various sectors and providing employment opportunities to state residents, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the closing ceremony of the Siddharthnagar Mahotsav and Sansad Khel Mahakumbh on Wednesday.

Exuding confidence in the Uttar Pradesh growth story, the CM said that the state is poised to become the growth engine of India, the fastest-growing major economy in the world. “The last six years have been transformational for the state. The situation has improved a lot in terms of infrastructure. A conducive atmosphere for investment and sustainable development has been created during the period,” said CM Yogi.

Thanking investors, entrepreneurs, people representatives, and officers for their attempts to bring development to financially backward districts, the CM said that a positive effort is bound to bring changes. Along with various districts of East U.P, Siddharthanagar has also set a record by attracting ₹8,000 crore investment in various sectors, the CM pointed out. He further said that the launch of development projects will remove the ‘aspirational district’ tag from Siddharthnagar and put it in the category of developed districts.

“The Siddharthnagar district was created in 1988 but for three decades, it remained neglected. Due to the outbreak of encephalitis, a large number of children used to die every year. The young generation migrated from the district in search of jobs. The district, which gave identity to the country on an international platform, was finding it hard to save its identity. However, in 2017, under the guidance and inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several projects were launched for the development of the district. Today, people are getting benefit of those schemes,” the CM said.

He further said, “Gautam Buddha spent 29 years of his childhood and youth in the area. This region attracts people from across the globe. Despite this, disease and migration had become the fate of the district. The districts of East U.P. remained in the grip of fear during the monsoon season due to the outbreak of encephalitis. The disease claimed the lives of several children. Now, the double engine government has eradicated encephalitis and there is no fear among the masses. Despite Covid pandemic, the work to control the encephalitis continued in the district.”

Highlighting government works in the area, the CM said, “The state is working to take the PM’s vision to villages, farmers, and youths, and the poor. Today, open gyms are being built in the villages. Amrit Sarovars in all villages are being prepared for morning walks and meetings. A sports stadium and a mini stadium are being built at the block-level in each district.” The CM also pointed out how Indian players won medals during the Tokyo Olympics. “The state government has worked hard to provide the best facilities for the state’s athletes. We gave ₹10 lakh to each state athlete, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics, ₹6 crore to gold medallists, ₹4 crore to silver medallists, and ₹2 crore to bronze medallists,” he said.

Following the Siddharthanagar event, the CM left for Gorakhpur, where he performed puja at the Gorakhnath temple.