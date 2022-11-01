Iron machine part used in Agra metro project falls, 1 injured

One person was injured when a piece of iron, that was part of a machine used in construction of Agra Metro project, fell on him, near Mughal Pulia on Agra Fatehabad Road on Monday.

UP Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) issued a statement promising to inquire into the lapse.

According to an official statement by Arvind Rai, the project director, Agra Metro Rail Project, the incident took place at about 9.15 am on Monday.

“On Monday, during the prestressing of the portal beam at Mughal Pulia, a minor part of pre stressing jack fell down because of a technical issue. The broken part of the jack hit a nearby tree and rolled into a nearby ATM, damaging the glass of the ATM,” stated Rai. The machine part fell from height of about 30 feet.

“One person who happened to be near the ATM, got hit and sustained minor injuries. The ATM glass will be repaired shortly. The injuries sustained by the concerned person have been taken care of by our staff and first aid has been duly given,” he stated.

“Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) follows World class safety measures and this incident will be thoroughly looked into to avoid any glitch in future. This incident didn’t affect traffic on the road,” he added.

At present, construction work is on for elevated section of Agra Metro Rail Project and the location is part of priority corridor. The project is being executed for the first corridor of Agra Metro Rail Project from Taj East Gate to Sikandra and the priority corridor, where work in on these days, will have 6 stations, out of which 3 will be elevated and 3 underground. There will be two corridors in Agra Metro Project which will be approximately 29.4 kms long, comprising 27 stations.

Caption: An overview of upcoming priority corridor of Agra Metro Rail Project (for representational use). Photo HT