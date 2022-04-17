ISKCON, Umeed inaugurate youth welfare centres
A mega youth event Impressions 2022 was organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON)- Prayagraj, in collaboration with Umeed Foundation, at the AMA Convention Center of Prayagraj, on Saturday.
On the occasion, four community and youth welfare centres were inaugurated including two at Susuwahi, Varanasi and one each at Jhalwa and Govindpur in Prayagraj. These centres have been built in the traditional Jaipur style architecture but are equipped with modern facilities to help youth.
These centres were established under the social responsibility activities of ISKCON and Umeed. These centres will provide skill development, rural development, women’s empowerment, value education, free food distribution, and various other activities for youth and society.
Meanwhile, the main event began with the lighting of the lamp by ISKCON’s zonal secretary Devakinandan Das, Bhakti Prem Swami, Sankarshan Nitai, Acyuta Mohan and Poonam Ray, secretary, Golden Jubilee School and district secretary of Rotary Club.
A group of students from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) and IIT-BHU performed a drama ‘Me and My Mind’ showing how the mind distracts us and how to control it and increase focus, followed by cultural performances and then fusion music performance by Vishuddha Band.
Dhawal Patel, an alumnus of MNNIT and director, Umeed, shared a report about the activities of Umeed and Acyuta Mohan Das, president, ISKCON-Prayagraj, shared a presentation on the contributions and activities of ISKCON and Umeed in the fields of social service based on spiritual technology. He shared how Umeed has been working for youth welfare and rural development, establishing value education centres, organising anti-stress and anti-addiction workshops, stitching centres, skill development centres, teaching street children, distributing free food, supporting orphanages and deaf and dumb schools, distributing COVID-19 relief kits, etc.
Devakinandan Das said, “Everyone is searching for happiness, but that is possible not just in external achievements but by internal transformation through spiritual knowledge and leading a meaningful life.”
It was followed by a panel discussion on ‘Youth, Nation, Education’. The panelists included Sankarshan Nitai Das, regional secretary, ISKCON, Abhishek Verma, leading businessman, educator and district secretary of Rotary Club, Prof Ranvijay Singh of MNNIT and Prof Ranjit Singh of IIIT-Allahabad.
A video on the global contributions of ISKCON Founder Srila Prabhupada was also screened.
Gang using drones for smuggling drugs from Pakistan busted in Tarn Taran; 3 held
The police on Saturday busted a gang involved in the smuggling of heroin from Pakistan with the arrest of three of its members and recovery of two drones from their possession while investigating a case registered in March. Those arrested have been identified as Surjan Singh of Thathi Khara village, and Hussanpreet Singh, alias Hassi, and Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi of Havelian village.
Experts stress on Ayush to buttress health care at meet
Letters@hindustantimes.com LUCKNOW The significance of the traditional medicine system has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic and its use has expanded globally, said experts at the two-day international conference on Ayush in public health, including Covid-19 management, which began on Saturday. “The Covid-19 pandemic challenged healthcare systems globally on the issue of immunity. The issue was to strengthen the health care system,” PK Seth, president of the Jeevaniya Society said, while addressing the session online.
IIMC almuni meet held in Chandigarh
The annual connections meeting of Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir chapter was held at Hyatt Regency in Chandigarh on Saturday. The meeting was attended by the alumni of the institute from the region. Former IIMC alumi association president Prasad Sanyal, treasurer Badri Nath, secretary Atul Gupta also attended the meeting.
10-year-old runs over 200km from Prayagraj to Lucknow, meets CM
PRAYAGRAJ: A 10-year-old class 4 girl ran all the way from Prayagraj to Lucknow and met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state capital, on Saturday. On the occasion, the CM also honoured the aspiring athlete, Kajal's and inspired her to achieve greater heights in athletics, informed a UP government spokesperson. Kajal too thanked the CM for his gesture, he added. Kajal had started her run from Prayagraj on April 10.
CM directive on beautification, road in Gorakhpur
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed construction of seven-metre wide pucca road (both sides) and plantation of saplings at Goddhoiya nullah in Gorakhpur, along with its cleaning and beautification. He asked the people not to throw garbage in the nullah and its vicinity to ensure its beautification. He said work on the nullah would resolve half of the water draining problem in Gorakhpur and this would turn into a beautiful spot.
