A detailed advisory has been issued on Thursday by the Lucknow-based Islamic Centre of India for Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid), advising Muslims against uploading pictures of animal sacrifice on social media and to respect religious sentiments of other communities too. Islamic Centre of India issues advisory for Bakrid in Uttar Pradesh (file pic)

Bakrid would be celebrated on June 29 across the country and in his advisory the chairman of the Islamic Centre, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, has also said the community must ensure that only those animals are selected for sacrifice on which there is no legal restriction.

“Legal provisions should be kept in mind while performing sacrifice. Cleanliness must be ensured and photos or videos of sacrifice should not be made or shared on social media,” said the cleric, who is also the imam of Lucknow Eidgah.

“Sacrifice should not be done in any open space or by roadside and public places. No animal waste should be thrown on roads or public places after sacrifice but kept inside municipal dustbins. We must respect the religious sentiments of others while performing sacrifice. Those performing sacrifice should ensure that blood of sacrificial animals isn’t poured out on the drains as this is harmful for health. It should be buried in soil so that it becomes fertilizer for plants,” the cleric said in his advisory.

“The distribution of animal meat should be done after packing it properly and one third of the sacrifice meat must be distributed among poor and needy,” the cleric said adding that the sacrifice was mandatory for each Muslim who has the financial capacity to do it.