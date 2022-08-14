Jaleel withdraws his PoK remark after row, says post misinterpreted
A day after kicking up a row over his controversial remarks on Kashmir that were made in the social media, ruling LDF MLA K T Jaleel on Saturday said they were misinterpreted.
Hours before withdrawing his statement, Jaleel shared another post apparently blaming the critics for failing to understand the meaning of his statement, even as the ruling CPI (M) distanced itself from the former minister’s remarks, saying they were not the party’s view. “It came to my notice that certain remarks I made in a write-up about my trip to Kashmir as part of the expatriate welfare committee of the Legislative Assembly were misleading. I hearby withdraw the statement which was interpreted in contrary to my intention for the good of society and to maintain social harmony,” Jaleel said in his new post.
Several people, especially BJP leaders, have come out against his post in which he described Jammu and Kashmir as “Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir” (India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir as “Azad Kashmir”.
Earlier today, Jaleel gave a single-line reply to the controversy, saying he has “only sympathy” for those who have failed to understand the meaning of his remarks.
“I have only sympathy for those who don’t understand the meaning of “Azad Kashmir” when it is written in double inverted commas,” Jaleel said in his Malayalam FB post.
However, he kept mum on the other comment: “Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir” (India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir)” in his explanatory note.
In his FB comment box, BJP leader Sandeep Varier criticised Jaleel’s silence on the “India-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir” reference and urged him to explain its meaning.
Slamming the explanation provided by Jaleel, Varier said it was ridiculous to justify the “poisonous” and “seditious” remarks even after it was rejected by the entire nation.
Reacting to the issue, senior Marxist party leader and Minister M V Govindan said what Jaleel had said was not the CPI(M)’s view and the Left party has a clear stand on India and Kashmir.
“You should ask Jaleel on what grounds that he has used such terms. As far as the CPI (M) is concerned, the party has a clear stand on the matter. Anything other than that is not the party’s view,” he told the media.
In his post on Friday, the Kerala MLA had said, “The part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan was known as ‘Azad Kashmir’ and it was an area where the Pakistan government does not have direct control.” Jaleel, who was a Minister in the previous CPI(M)-led LDF government, said “Indian adheena Jammu and Kashmir” consists of parts of Jammu, Kashmir Valley and Ladakh.”
