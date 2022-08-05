Jammu-Srinagar national highway blocked in Ramban due to landslides
The 270 km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked due to fresh landslides and shooting stones triggered by rains on Friday morning, said officials.
“Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) is blocked at Mehar and Cafeteria Morh in Ramban due to continuous shooting stones. People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar national highway without confirmation from Traffic Control Units at Jammu, Srinagar and Ramban,” said a J&K Traffic Police official.
It has started raining in Udhampur, Ramban and Banihal. Slides and shooting stones have blocked the highway at Mehar and Cafeteria Morh. The NHAI has pressed its men and machinery into service and we hope to remove the debris soon,” he said.
Also Read: Jammu-Srinagar national highway partially restored
Earlier, a fresh batch of 174 pilgrims left Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu city for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath on Friday morning.
“A total of 174 yatris left in eight vehicles from Jammu at 4.30 am. Sixty two pilgrims have preferred Baltal route while 112 have opted for Pahalgam trek,” said a duty officer at the Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu.
However, following closure of the highway, they have been kept at Yatri Niwas base camp in Ramban’s Chanderkote.
“As soon as the highway gets restored at Mehar and Cafeteria Morh, they will be allowed to proceed further,” said an official.
-
Events in Bengaluru this weekend
Events happening in Bengaluru this weekend, i.e., Friday, Saturday and Sunday - SneakinOut Bangalore - An exhibition brought to you by Royal Enfield, featuring the best of sneaker, streetwear and culture brands for the fashionista in you. The seven-hour event will start on Sunday at 3 p.m. at JW Mariott Hotel in Bengaluru for ₹199 per head. Book tickets on Bookmyshow. A two-hour class for ages 12 and above at ₹,625 per head.
-
Madhya Pradesh man dies as father chops his hand for refusing to give him keys
A 30-year-old man allegedly died after Santosh's father and uncle thrashed him before one of his hands was chopped at Bobai in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Thursday. Damoh police superintendent D R Tenivar said Moti Kacchi, the father, 52, attacked Santosh for refusing to give him keys of his motorcycle. “Moti Kacchi surrendered to the police and he was arrested him under Indian Penal Code's Section 302 (murder),” said Tenivar.
-
Overcast weather with moderate rain expected in Delhi today
Delhi's air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning as overcast weather with moderate rain was expected, the India Meteorological Department said. IMD said the minimum temperature is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius and the maximum 34 degree Celsius. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the hourly air quality index was 92 at 7am. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 112.
-
Centre sanctioned one crore vaccines for foot and mouth disease: Karnataka Min
Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu B Chavan on Thursday said that the Central Government has agreed to give one crore vaccines soon to the state to control foot and mouth disease under the National Cattle Mission Scheme. Chavan said that the cattle health issue needs an urgent priority and one crore vaccines should be given to the state. He also requested ₹51 crore under the National Livestock Scheme 2022-23 for the production of fodder.
-
Over 16 lakh vehicle owners in Delhi may face penalty up to ₹10,000. Details
The Delhi government last month started sending notices to vehicle owners without valid Pollution Under Control certificates, asking them to get one or face penalty. If vehicles without valid PUC are caught plying on the roads, the owners may face imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both as per the Motor Vehicle Act.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics