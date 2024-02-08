Japanese apparel co and BHU sign MoU, expanding student opportunities

Uniqlo, the flagship brand of Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., a major apparel company in Japan, has signed an MoU with the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), opening avenues for learning and internships for BHU students. A delegation including Noriaki Koyama, group executive vice president of Fast Retailing, Shinichi Hashimoto, director of HR & general administration at Uniqlo, and Mayank Shukla, principal strategist at Fast Retailing, met BHU vice-chancellor Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain on Thursday. Banaras Hindu University (BHU) (IANS File)

The two parties discussed strategies to advance the bilateral engagement between BHU and Fast Retailing, including scholarships and management training workshops.

Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain expressed his satisfaction with the MoU, noting that many BHU students have gained internships and professional experience with Uniqlo as a result. He commended Uniqlo’s efforts to nurture talent at BHU and wished success to Shreyas Jaiswal, a student at the Institute of Management Studies, currently working with Uniqlo in Japan under the Global Management Programme facilitated by the MoU.

Noriaki Koyama expressed the company’s excitement about partnering with one of India’s iconic and leading universities, expressing a desire to continue the collaboration for mutual benefit.

Mayank Shukla reported the success of the Global Management Programme, with nearly 100 BHU students applying this year. He also mentioned the company’s ongoing programmes with various universities worldwide, suggesting similar activities could benefit BHU students. Shukla also announced that Uniqlo representatives would soon visit BHU for internship selections.

The Global Management Programme provides students with the opportunity to engage in business sessions with global market specialists to learn about world industry and business. Additionally, selected undergraduate and postgraduate BHU students participate in the Japanese Business Culture Programme, exposing them to the Uniqlo business model, Japanese culture, language and society.

Uniqlo India and Tokyo University of Foreign Studies recently conducted a two-day Japanese Business and Cultural Programme at BHU on February 7-8, 2024.