Jarkiholi case: Woman records statement

Bengaluru: Days after filing a complaint of alleged sexual assault against former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, the woman, who purportedly featured in the alleged sex tape, on Tuesday recorded her statement before a magistrate’s court in Bengaluru. Later, she was also questioned by the special investigation team set up to probe the case.

Soon after her statement was recorder, the woman’s advocate demanded the arrest of Jarkiholi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Gokak in Belagavi district. Speaking to reporters after the victim drove into the SIT technical cell in Adugodi to record her statement in South Bengaluru, her lawyer Jagadeesh Kumar said, “Immediately, the government and police should arrest the accused.”

Kumar said her statement was recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The recording of her statement before a judge at the Chief Metropolitan Court Complex comes nearly a month after allegations were first levelled against Jarkiholi and could spell trouble for the former water resources minister, who has spent much of March trying to clear his name and calling himself a target of a “sinister political conspiracy”.

On Tuesday, the woman went into the court complex undetected by the tens of television news cameras and scores of police personnel lined up near the premises. She has not made any public statement so far.

Kumar said the SIT had requested to record a statement and the victim’s side obliged to the same. He dismissed the claims that the victim was “handed over” to the SIT.

“They have let the offender roam around freely. Why will they arrest her?” he questioned.

The lawyer added that the police were helping to create an environment of safety for the victim, who has, on multiple occasions, stated that she feared for her life and that of her family members.

The high-profile case has consumed much of prime-time news space in Karnataka and other places. The chief minister B.S Yediyurappa-led state government has been defending the former minister against serious charges even before the SIT could record the woman’s statement.

Earlier, the lawyers told the court that the victim did not trust the SIT investigating the sex tape case and because of that, she recorded her statement before the magistrate.

According to the complaints, Jarkiholi sexually harassed the victim on the pretext of getting her a government job. The victim has released at least two videos so far from unknown locations. The case has taken several twists and turns, including a political one, after the name of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K Shivakumar was associated with the case.

The Bengaluru police on Friday registered an FIR against Jarkiholi on several charges, including “sexual intercourse by a person in authority” and “sexual assault”, based on a handwritten complaint filed by the woman.

The court passed orders in the presence of the investigating officer, assistant commissioner of police P Kavitha, and said that after giving a statement before the magistrate the SIT could record the victim’s statement. The court also directed to ensure adequate security at the court premises and also to the woman.

The victim left the SIT’s technical cell in Adugodi around 8 pm in a convoy of vehicles, escorted by the police. It is unclear where the victim is currently residing or if the police have made any arrangements for her stay.

Jarkiholi, who reportedly visited a temple in neighbouring Maharashtra on Tuesday, could not be reached for comment.